A trans woman has reached the final of Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) for the first time in the competition’s 70-year history.

Fashion advisor Qatrisha Zairyah was one of 15 women to make it through to the big night on 22 September. The winner will go on to represent Singapore at Miss Universe 2024, which will take place in Mexico City in November.

In a post celebrating her inclusion as a finalist, shared by the official Miss Universe Singapore account, Zairyah revealed that she had struggled to pay her rent in the past and is passionate about tackling homelessness.

“This is why the Home for Change campaign is so important to me. I am confident I can work effectively with society to make a meaningful impact,” she said. “This project holds great significance for me and is relevant to all aspects of our society. I am committed to fighting for the existence of my people and empowering women worldwide.”

Elaine Daly, the national director of Miss Universe Singapore, said she was “very proud of the wider range of interesting and successful contestants” taking in part in this year’s competition.

“We have definitely seen more entrants with different backgrounds and achievements, and this has encouraged more women to participate for the first time,” she added.

Zairyah is no stranger to beauty contests, having been runner-up at last year’s Miss International Queen, in Thailand.

“It’s about time I can represent my community on the MUS stage,” she told The Straits Times.

“MUS is a good opportunity for me to share about my life, my struggles, failures, fears, fighting discrimination, and how I’m achieving my dreams to become a successful trans woman.”

Miss Universe 2023 featured two transgender women, Miss Portugal’s Marina Machete and Miss Netherlands Rikkie Kollé, while Zairyah cited Miss Spain Angela Ponce – the first trans woman to compete at Miss Universe, in 2018 – as a role model.

“I cried when I saw Angela on stage representing trans women,” she said. “She was an inspiration and paved the way for more trans women to have the courage to participate in the competition.

“I have what it takes to be a winner. How awesome will it be if I can be the first trans woman to represent Singapore on the global stage? Who knows, I may even be the first to represent Asia.”

