Queer French para-cyclist Marie Patouillet has won the C5 category of the 3,000m individual pursuit. This is her first paralympics gold medal, to add two a silver she won earlier in the Games and the two bronzes she picked up in Tokyo three years ago.

Following her victory, and a lap of honour, Patouillet went into the crowd to celebrate with wife Soraya Garlenq.

Garlenq wasn’t difficult to spot because she was wearing a t-shirt with Patouillet’s face on it. The couple then shared a kiss bringing cheers from their family, friends and those around them.

Prior to the event, Garlenq encouraged her wife by saying: “These are your last laps, don’t think about the podium, you have to make them magical.”

Patouillet later appeared to be about to faint as the medal ceremony began but, after some assistance, was able to stand for the French national anthem.

She will compete again in the individual time trial on Wednesday (4 September) and the road race on Friday, (6 September), looking to add to Team LGBTQ’s medal haul, which so far stands at four golds, three silver and two bronze.

