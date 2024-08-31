The Paralympic Games began on Wednesday (28 August) and are already in full swing with the athletics events set to take place across the weekend.

Of the many talented Paralympic athletes competing in the athletics events, there are five LGBTQ+ athletes competing in Para Track and Field events.

Maria Strong

Strong is a non-binary and queer Paralympic athlete who uses they/them pronouns and will be representing Australia in the Women’s shot put F33 event.

They previously competed at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, winning a bronze medal in their event.

Strong was selected to compete again in Paris for the Women’s shot put F33, which will take place on September 5.

Jardênia Felix

Felix is a Brazilian para-athlete competing in the Women’s 400m T20 and the Women’s long jump T20 events in Paris.

She began her athletics career competing in able-bodied athletics but switched to para-athletics after she was diagnosed with an intellectual disability.

Out Sports lists Felix as an out-and-proud LGBTQ+ athlete though it is unclear what she identifies as.

She will be competing on September 2 and 3 in the Women’s 400m T20 and on September 6 in the Women’s Long Jump T20.

Suzana Nahirnei

Nahirnei is also from Brazil and will be competing in the Women’s shot put F46 and in the Women’s javelin throw F46.

She has an upper limb disability and Paris will be her first Paralympic Games.

The Women’s shot put F46 is scheduled for September 4 while the women’s javelin throw F46 is scheduled for September 6.

Valentina Petrillo

Petrillo has been dubbed the first trans Paralympian, representing Italy in the Women’s T12 200m and 400m.

Petrillo is visually impaired and transitioned in 2019 before beginning to compete in track and field the following year.

“I began transitioning in 2019 and in 2020, I realised my dream, which was to race in the female category, to do the sport that I had always loved doing. I got to 50 before it came true… we all have the right to a second choice of life, a second chance,” Petrillo previously told AP.

The Women’s T12 200m is scheduled for September 7 and the Women’s T12 400m is scheduled for September 2 and 3.

Jaleen Roberts

Roberts identifies as bisexual and is representing Team USA for the second time at the Paris Paralympic Games.

She has cerebral palsy and has already had success competing in at the World Para Athletics Championships in 2017 and 2019, winning medals both times.

Roberts won silver medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in the Women’s long jump T37 and the Women’s 100m T37 events.

Roberts has already competed in the Women’s 200m T37 on Friday (30 August), finishing 4th, and will be competing in the Women’s long jump T37 tomorrow (1 September).