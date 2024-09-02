The upcoming series of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing will reportedly not feature any same-sex pairings, as the scandal-hit show hopes to return to its “traditional roots”.

Over the weekend (31 August), the Mail on Sunday reported that the upcoming 22nd season of the show, which will be marking its 20th anniversary this year, will feature no same-sex dance pairings for the first time in five years.

The publication suggests that Strictly producers took the decision early last month as a means of returning the show to its “traditional roots” following a number of headline-making scandals in recent months.

A source reportedly told the publication that Strictly executives are aware that “not everyone is going to like” same-sex pairings, and so despite the BBC wanting to look “inclusive and progressive”, this year’s line-up will only feature opposite sex dancing duos.

That’s despite this year featuring only six celebrity women in its 15-person line-up.

When contacted by PinkNews, the BBC declined to comment.

You may like to watch

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin on Strictly in 2023. (BBC/Strictly Come Dancing)

Since the end of Strictly season 21 last December, the show has been embroiled in seemingly endless controversy surrounding the conduct of its professional dancers.

Last year’s series saw Sherlock star Amanda Abbington drop out in week five, with the actress later alleging that this was down to her professional dance partner, Giovanni Pernice, being “unnecessary, abusive, cruel and mean” during rehearsals.

Former celebrity contestants including presenter Laura Whitmore and Drag Race UK judge Michelle Visage have since spoken about their experiences working with Pernice.

Pernice denied all accusations of wrongdoing, but the BBC confirmed back in June that he had exited the show.

Abbington’s fellow series 21 star Zara McDermott also revealed that she had allegedly experienced misconduct at the hands of her dance partner, Graziano Di Prima. The BBC also terminated his involvement with the programme following the allegations.

Di Prima said he “deeply regretted” the actions that led to him leaving the show, which involved kicking McDermott during rehearsals. He denied the accusation that he had spat at the former Love Island contestant.

Last week, former Strictly pro and Dancing With The Stars professional Artem Chigvintsev was charged with domestic violence in the US. He won Strictly back in 2010 with EastEnders actress, Kara Tointon.

Amanda Abbington accused Giovanni Pernice of “abusive” behaviour during rehearsals. (BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing first featured a same-sex couple back in 2019, when Di Prima appeared alongside fellow professional Johannes Radabe for a one-off dance.

Their performance attracted nearly 200 pathetic complaints, but the BBC remained committed to the introduction of same-sex couples.

In 2020, former boxer Nicola Adams was paired with Katya Jones in the first contestant-professional same-sex couple, but Adams had to withdraw after testing positive for Covid-19.

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe made history as Strictly Come Dancing’s first all-male pairing. (BBC)

The following year saw Radabe paired with Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite, with the couple – both of whom are gay – reaching the final.

Comedian Jayde Adams was paired with pro Karen Hauer in 2022, while last year saw gay actor Layton Williams paired with Nikita Kuzmin. The duo made it all the way to the end but were beaten to the glitterball trophy by actress Ellie Leach.

During his time on the show, Williams was forced to speak out on several occasions about homophobia he was facing from viewers.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 14 September.