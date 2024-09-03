The Cathedral of St John the Divine, in Manhattan, has illuminated its arches in the colours of the Pride flag, sending a clear message at a time that some pro-LGBTQ+ faith venues are being subjected to attacks.

The Anglican cathedral, which serves “the many diverse people of our diocese, city, nation and world through the worship of God”, celebrated Pride month by turning on rainbow lights and staging a pro-LGBTQ+ exhibition.

Divine Pathways, an installation by Anne Patterson, was on display throughout June and celebrated the LGBTQ+ community, and St John’s published a message of support.

There was also a collection of photographs by Frances Marshall in a display called Queer Religion: The Exhibition, which aimed to “force a conversation between two of the greatest paradoxes that exist today: queerness and religion”.

Taking to X/Twitter to share the cathedral’s support for the queer community, Justice Horn, the former chairman of Kansas City’s LGBTQ Commission, shared an image of the rainbow lights.

“The arches and columns are lit in all the colours of the rainbow, celebrating LGBTQ+ people everywhere,” he wrote.

The beautiful Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City! 🌈



The arches and columns are lit in all the colors of the rainbow—celebrating LGBTQ+ people everywhere. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/fo0gat5JQs — Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) June 8, 2024

Unsurprisingly, many of the comments under the post, which has been viewed more than one million times, were anti-LGBTQ+, while others went even further and accused the cathedral of “blasphemy” and “sacrilege”.

However, others called the display “exquisite.”

Research has shown that numerous places of worship across the US that are seen to be friendly towards the LGBTQ+ community, have been subjected to threats and attacks in the past few years.

Ross Murray, the vice-president of the GLAAD Media Institute, said: “Faith leaders cannot back down or allow their voices to be silenced by a radical fringe, but must continue to stand for the safety and welcome of LGBTQ people.”

