Queen of the bisexuals Gillian Anderson, aka Mother, aka the woman we all either want to be, or be with, or both – has just dropped arguably the hottest new book of the year (in more ways than one).

The X Files and Sex Education star just released Want, a book that collates 174 fantasies from anonymous women around the world, organised into 13 chapters with titles ranging from “To Be Worshipped” to “The Watchers and the Watched.”

Want is a modern take on a groundbreaking book of women’s fantasies, My Secret Garden, published by Nancy Friday in 1973, and is a distillation of over 1800 submissions received from women all around the world.

One particularly dark and taboo chapter, “The Captive”, explores fantasies about intense domination, submission and violence; Anderson said it would have “felt disingenuous” not to include a section on them, because they exist.

However, some limits were imposed during the selection process to remove anything that, if acted out in real life, would be illegal, reports the Guardian.

It’s a wide ranging collection of female wish-fulfilment, and of course lesbian fantasies make an appearance too. One fantasies is about a lesbian pirate ship (“You don’t argue with them, otherwise you are stripped naked and whipped”). Sounds like an excellent day out.

A second, by a woman who says she identifies as heterosexual, reads: “My fantasy starts with me and a friend sitting around catching up having a glass of wine. The kids are out and my husband is away till morning. She leans across me a little too close. We look into each other’s eyes for what seems like an eternity. She leans in and kisses me. I’m stunned but return the kiss. We have an awkward moment before our eyes lock again and we’re tearing at each other’s clothes. Every touch feels electric and one accidentally placed finger may make me explode. She seems to know everything about my body and how to make it work.”

More unhappily, one contributor says that she fantasises about her partner’s death – because she has never explored her true feelings for women.

Gillian Anderson has included her own fantasy in the book; inviting a guessing game as to which one it is. Please be lesbian pirates.

She told the BBC that she “struggled” to express her own sexual fantasy in words for the book, as requested by her publishers.

“Suddenly describing the imagery that’s been in my head for a while and the action of doing that, added a level of intimacy that I wouldn’t have expected, and I wouldn’t have expected myself to be so shy around it.”

You can buy Want on Amazon here.