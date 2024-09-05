RuPaul’s Drag Race icon Willam has again addressed the possibility of an All Stars return – and it’s not looking good.

Willam made history in 2012 during the fourth ever season of now-global phenomenon RuPaul’s Drag Race, when she became the first-ever competitor to be unceremoniously booted from the show.

Though the show claimed that she was receiving conjugal visits (via the back door) from her partner at the time, Willam has since revealed that there were other reasons she was axed from the production; and has since fallen further out of favour with RuPaul and production company World of Wonder.

Speaking on Drag Race recap podcast Race Chaser with All Stars winner Alaska, Willam has doubled down on her stance that it really is too late to RuPaulogise.

“Willam on All Stars, when?” Alaska joked, to which Willam said: “They don’t have the balls.”

Replying to Alaska’s suggestion to “patch up the friendship” with World of Wonder, Willam emphasised: “There was never a friendship. Girl, it’s not me who decides that.”

She continued: “Shall I send them some chocolates? They would think the flowers had poison in them, a muffin basket, they would think had dynamite in them.”

Alaska teased: “Start preparing so you can get on All Stars for our viewers and our listeners.”

Willam has also claimed previously that she was cast on the first season of All Stars, but was dropped 40-hours before filming; continuing, she again mentioned the situation.

“It is not in my boat. They tried to get me on twice before, and both times, at certain points, they said, “No, never mind, we don’t want you.”

Willam has previously given a full account of her on-set shenanigans on X – back when it was Twitter.

Oh and some more WDWD. Maybe this will clear up why i will never be on All Stars. pic.twitter.com/7acIk6V3NE — Willam (@willam) June 5, 2018

Willam, who was recently escorted out of DragCon LA, was a firm fan favourite during her season, winning a challenge before being disqualified.

She has spoken further about her personal relationship (or lack thereof) with RuPaul, claiming that the pair had a shouting match on an LA street in 2018 over the health of a mutual friend.

Speaking on the David’s Out For a Good Time podcast at the time, Willam said: “She lives her life, I live mine. We don’t interact much, although I did yell at her in the street last week.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus and Drag Race UK is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.