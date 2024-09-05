Sade, who has a trans son, is set to release her first song in six years, as part of Transa: a new compilation album promoting trans and non-binary awareness.

The British-Nigerian soul singer will be joined by more than 100 artists, many of whom are trans and non-binary, as part of the 46-song project, put together by Aids and HIV relief not-for-profit group Red Hot.

“Unholy” singer Sam Smith, Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer, Outkast’s André 3000 and boygenius star Julien Baker are among the big names signed up to appear on Transa.

It’s been more than 14 years since Sade released an album, top-five hit Soldier of Love, and this will be her first song since 2018’s “The Big Unknown”, which featured in director Steve McQueen’s thriller, Widows.

Sade’s son Izaak Theo Adu

Her new track, “Young Lion”, will feature as a tribute to her son Izaak Theo Adu, who came out as a transgender man in 2016. He has spoken publicly to thank his mother for her support through his transition.

Sade’s new song is her first music since 2018. (Getty)

According to the The New York Times, the song will feature the lyrics: “Young man, it’s been so heavy for you. You must have felt so alone… I should have known. Shine like a sun. You have everything you need.”

Transa will be a “spiritual journey” split into eight chapters, reflecting the eight stripes of the LGBTQ+ Progress Pride flag. It features original songs in addition to exclusive covers, with the first single being a version of Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” by transgender British-French star Lauren Auder, featuring original Prince and the Revolution members Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman.

“Young Lion” will be part of chapter seven, titled Liberation. The closing track, “Ever New”, will be performed by Smith and trans Canadian singer Beverly Glenn-Copeland.

Red Hot’s executive director Dust Reid said Transa first started to take shape in 2021, following the death of revolutionary transgender music producer Sophie.

Sophie died after falling from a roof in Athens in 2021. (Getty/SOPHIE)

He put the album together to celebrate the “gifts that trans artists have been giving to the world” adding: “We hoped to create a narrative that positions trans and non-binary people as leaders in our society insofar as the deep inner work they do to affirm who they are in our current climate.”

Reid went on to say: “Whether you identify as trans, non-binary or otherwise, if you took the time to explore your gender, get in touch with the feeling side of yourself, maybe we would have a future oriented around values of community, collaboration, care and healing.

Actress Hunter Schafer will feature on the new compilation album. (Getty)

“Trans people have always existed, with many different names across time and culture, often as spiritual healers and leaders. As global systems continue to fail humanity and all life on Earth, the journey taken by trans people – and all peoples who have been oppressed – is a blueprint of possibility.”

Since 1990, Red Hot has raised more than $15 million (£11.4 million) “through pop culture” to fight HIV/Aids.

Transa will also feature songs from the likes of Perfume Genius, Soak, Ezra Furman, Sharon van Etten, Adrianne Lenker, Clairo and Laura Jane Grace.

Transa will be released on 22 November.

