Wedding bells are ringing! Out gay Paralympic triathlete Brenda Osnaya Alvarez delivered a proposal to her partner Jessie González as she reached the finish line in Paris.

After completing the women’s PTWC (permanent wheelchair user) triathlon at the Paralympics on 2 September, the LGBTQ+ athlete from Team Mexico held up a sign in Spanish which read, “¿Te quieres casar conmigo? [Do you want to marry me?]”. The pair celebrated the third anniversary of their relationship in October 2023.

A joint post with Atleta Soy and Alvarez’s partner, González, captured the adorable moment at the finish line with the couple both holding up the proposal sign.

The caption read: “Love is in Paris 2024! Proposal to coach and partner Jessica @nutrijessy.coach and a Yes! Brenda Osnaya finishes @brendaosnaya her participation in the Paralympic Games. Long live love!”

González wrote her own post dedicated to her athlete partner’s successes at the Paralympic Games Paris 2024, writing: “What an honour to be your coach, what an honour to be a part of your interdisciplinary team, what an honour to be your future wife!”

In another post marking their engagement, the coach wrote: “She said, ‘FOREVER AND EVER’.

“My life, you have no idea how happy it gives me to be able to share with you every second of everything that is to happen, and every moment of these past 4 years, all have been truly magical, of course with its contrasts, its highs and lows, its sorrows and joys, its complicated moments and those who made us vibe.

González added: “I love you every second of my days and I’ll love you until the last of my remaining days. Thank you for choosing me, I promise to be a better life partner every day.

“Ps: What a blessing to wake up to every morning!”, she concluded in the post.