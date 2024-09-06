Golda Rosheuvel, known for Bridgerton, has opened up about her first-ever relationship with a woman, and when she discovered her sexuality.

The star, known for portraying Queen Charlotte in the steamy Netflix period drama and its prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story recently spoke on Cush Jumbo’s podcast, Origins, where she recalled her first-ever relationship with a woman.

After being asked by The Good Wife star and podcast host whether “women were throwing themselves” at the actress, now 54, during her youth, Rosheuvel said that she didn’t realise her sexual orientation until she was older.

In the 3 September episode, the actress – who has been in a relationship with her partner, playwright Shireen Mula for over 10 years – said: “I only kind of discovered my sexuality when I went to drama school. I had a boyfriend and we held hands and it was great. He’s now gay… I’m sure he is still.”

The actress said that her attraction towards women was realised whilst touring in a musical production of Hair. “I went on tour with Hair the Musical, that was my first job. I fell in love with a woman who was touring in another production,” she told podcast host Jumbo.

“We met in this random German town and all the two productions got together. And I remember going, ‘Oh, hello.’ And again, I think we held hands and, you know, spoke and chatted, and then we tried to have this long-distance relationship.

“She was American and tried to have this long-distance relationship,” Rosheuvel admitted.

Despite her father being an Anglican priest and her parents first meeting at a Christian choir, Rosheuvel said her family could not have been more supportive when she came out. “I told my parents, they were cool. I told my brother in LA. He was like, ‘Let’s cook some food,'” she said of her family’s reaction.

“My parents were just wonderful people of the world, Cush, do you know what I mean? Me being gay was just, you know, my mom, of course, they’re your parents,” Rosheuvel added.

“She was like, ‘Oh, you know, I’m a bit worried,’ but because they want the best for you, do you know what I mean?”

Season three of Bridgerton is streaming now on Netflix.