Juno Birch announces new comedy show for London’s Soho Theatre

Juno Birch has announced a brand new comedy show for Soho Theatre – and this is how to get tickets.

The drag icon will take over the London venue with, Probed, her one-woman stand-up show.

She will headline 12 shows across her residency, which will take place between 4-16 November.

The show’s synopsis reads: “Expect jumbo hair, jarring fashion and hysterical jokes from the extra-terrestrial icon all the way from the distant planet of Manchester as she shares her struggles of life through the lens of her little pink sunglasses.”

Her one-woman show follows up her headline world tours, including Attack of the Stunning and The Juno Show, which she’s taken across the UK, US and Australia.

The former saw her joined by fellow drag queen, Liquorice Black while the latter saw Birch perform to 40,000 fans across her first ever solo run.

Birch has grown a cult-like following on social media for her unique drag aesthetic. And during lockdown she found a legion of fans after she uploaded videos of her playing The Sims to her YouTube channel.

Since then she’s teamed up with the likes of Trixie Mattel, and worked with brands including Crocs and Lazy Oaf.

Discussing her drag look with PinkNews in 2022, she said: “Expressing myself as a [drag] alien kind of ties into this idea of feeling like I have to “pass” and disguise myself in the human world.”

Below you can find out details on how to get tickets for Juno Birch’s upcoming London shows.

How do I get Juno Birch tickets for Soho Theatre?

They’re now available to buy from sohotheatre.com, with availability across the run.

It’s been confirmed that tickets are priced at £26 / £29 / £32 for seated and £23 for standing.

When is it?

She will headline her one woman stand-up comedy show Probed at the Soho Theatre between Monday, 4 November and Saturday, 16 November.