UFC champion Dricus du Plessis responds after rival calls him ‘gay’

Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight champ Dricus du Plessis had some choice words after a rival called him “gay.”

Russian mixed-martial-artist Khamzat Chimaev was caught laughing with fellow UFC star Darren Till and saying: “We need to get that title back for the normal people. This gay champion [has] the belt now.”

In response, South African Du Plessis accused Chimaev of pulling out of fights, writing on Instagram: “You just focus [on] trying to make it to a fight, any fight.”

Chimaev was described as a “liability” and “unreliable” after he pulled out a fight against Robert Whittaker in June. He has reportedly been dogged by injuries and illness.

🏳️‍🌈😂 Khamzat Chimaev says he needs to take the belt from "this gay champion", then starts uncontrollably laughing with Darren Till. pic.twitter.com/WDoz6vBws6 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) September 9, 2024

UFC chief executive Dana White said Chimaev had become difficult to manage because of consistent illnesses in the past, adding that he was “out of touch” and “tough to deal with”.

In a two-year period, Chimaev only participated in one UFC fight: in October 2023 against Kamaru Usman. Meanwhile, Du Plessis, who identifies as straight, retained his middleweight crown by beating Israel Adesanya last month.

You may like to watch

In response to similar jibes from Sean Strickland, who he beat to take the title in January, Du Plessis said: “You are talking about me kissing other dudes? I have more photos. I have posted them online, I don’t care. Do you think I care? I’m completely comfortable with my sexuality. I’m going to keep kissing my coach, kissing my dad, kissing my brothers. So what?”

Du Plessis is currently in a relationship with fashion model and boxing coach Vasti Spiller.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.