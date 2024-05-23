UFC star Bryce Mitchell to homeschool son to stop him ‘turning gay’

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Bryce Mitchell has said he will homeschool his son because public schooling might turn him gay.

Mitchell took to Instagram on Wednesday (22 May), holding his baby son Tucker during the rant. He attacked vaccines, public schools and even author and poet Edgar Allan Poe.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight began the video by describing vaccines as “poisonous”, and warning others not to vaccinate their children because it’s “bad for their health”, even claiming it could cause autism.

“Tucker’s going to have to be homeschooled. We’re gonna have to homeschool all our kids or they’re going to end up turning gay,” he added.

‘I don’t want him to worship Satan’

“I don’t want him to be a communist, I don’t want him to worship Satan, and I don’t want him to be gay.”

Public schools have replaced the Bible with the works of Edgar Allan Poe, who “shacked up with his cousin”, Mitchell went on to say.

You may like to watch

“My son ain’t gonna be reading no Edgar Allan Poe. He’s gonna be reading the Bible. If you don’t teach your kids these things, he’s going to be fed right to the devil.

Poe is perhaps best known for his poem The Raven. He married his cousin Virginia Clemm in 1836. He was 27 at the time and she was just 13. However, first-cousin marriages were not unusual in the early 19th century, although it has been reported that the writer lied about his bride’s age on the wedding certificate, putting that she was 21.

Mitchell’s rant follows fellow UFC fighter Sean Strickland sparking controversy when he launched into anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric in the build-up to his fight against Dricus du Plessis earlier this year.

Despite the nature of the comments, which followed Canadian journalist Alexander Lee asking him to address a homophobic comment he made in 2021 – he had suggested that if he had a gay son, he would have “failed as a man” – UFC chief executive and president Dana White defended middleweight Strickland and his right to free speech.