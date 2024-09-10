What is face slugging? The skincare trend going viral on TikTok

‘Face slugging’ is one of the latest trends to sweep TikTok and many have been left wondering what exactly it is.

The term ‘slugging’ refers to the viral technique that involves coating your face with a moisturiser such as Vaseline, as the last step of your skincare routine.

Applying these petroleum-based formulas can make your face look shiny and slimy like a slug – hence the name ‘slugging’.

So what’s the science behind this? The skin barrier of your face can be damaged easily by things like exfoliation and sun exposure.

Slugging works to heal this by creating a moist environment that allows the barrier to slowly heal, hydrate and repair itself.

Many users have taken to TikTok to share their experiences with the technique. However, it’s not all good news as there are some disadvantages of this technique. Some of the risks involved include causing breakouts, skin irritation or clogged pores.

Repair jelly protects and repairs by adding moisture to help restore dry skin. (Getty Images)

Also, wearing a thick layer of ointment to bed can be sticky and uncomfortable, especially when you’re trying to sleep.

Some users have reported the dangers of slugging based on bad reactions they’ve had to trying the trend.

Another thing to consider is that slugging is often not recommended for those who have active acne.

But what do you think? Whether you’re convinced or not, it is always best to seek advice directly from a dermatologist before hopping on any viral skin trend.

