Elon Musk has been slammed as “embarrassing” and “creepy” for his response to Taylor Swift’s endorsement of US presidential hopeful Kamala Harris.

Taylor Swift was praised for endorsing Kamala Harris after the presidential debate between Harris and Donald Trump on Tuesday (10 September), with her Instagram post claiming she will be casting her vote for the Democrat reaching six million likes in less than five hours.

“I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” Taylor wrote.

After praising Harris and her VP pick Tim Walz, the pop icon signed off: “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady”.

Taylor’s sign-off appeared to be a subtle dig at Trump’s VP pick JD Vance, who last month described several Democrats as “childless cat ladies”, claiming that women who don’t want children are against “traditional families” and are anti-family.

Taylor Swift was widely praised for her Instagram post, with many of her fans describing both her endorsement of Harris and her tongue-in-cheek sign off as “iconic.”

You may like to watch

“The power of signing off ‘childless cat lady’ with a picture of you and your cat from the photoshoot when you were selected Time person of the year. This is why Taylor Swift is an icon,” one fan wrote on Twitter/X.

One notable person was heavily criticised for their response, however, with X CEO Elon Musk promising to “give” Taylor Swift a child in comeback to her “childless cat lady” joke.

“Fine Taylor… you win… I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life,” Musk said on Twitter/X, endorsing Donald Trump for president in a later post.

This may be the most embarrassing thing he's ever written, while also being uniquely nasty pic.twitter.com/JFr0R5C7bd — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) September 11, 2024

Musk was slammed for his post to Taylor Swift, with one person claiming it was “perhaps one of the creepiest posts of all time.”

“This may be the most embarrassing thing he’s ever written, while also being uniquely nasty,” another user wrote.

Writer Charlotte Clymer added: “No one has ever been as divorced as Elon Musk offering to impregnate Taylor Swift. F**king weirdo.”

This is not the first time Musk has been criticised over his comments on children and families, with the billionaire – who has 12 children, including his estranged trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson – slammed for urging Italians to have babies in order to reverse the country’s population decline.

If people don’t have children, the “culture of Italy, Japan and France will disappear,” he said in 2023. “We are in danger of no longer having these countries.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.