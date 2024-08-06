Elon Musk’s transgender daughter has criticised her father in another scathing post after he misgendered her.

Vivian Jenna Wilson has made more frequent public statements about her father after the tech billionaire publicly commented on her decision to transition last month.

Musk made his feelings on his daughter’s transition clear, in an interview with right-wing pundit Jordan Peterson where he said she had been “killed [by the] woke mind virus,” before adding: “My son is dead.”

Wilson replied by saying that she looked “pretty good for a dead b**ch”.

Musk further cemented his position on 20-year-old Wilson’s transition by misgendering her in response to a post highlighting a decade-old clip which showed him with his children back-stage on CBS: This Morning.

Musk’s children, including a pre-transition Wilson, are seen chatting to CBS news reporters. Musk responded to the post by saying: “All [five] boys super happy.”

Elon Musk has again been put in his place by his daughter. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

Wilson hit back in a post on Threads – Meta’s X/Twitter rival – saying Musk was living in a “delusional fantasy land” and that he was trying to “rebuild your brand as the ‘caring paternal father’,” which she challenged.

“If I’m going to be honest, this is absolutely pathetic,” she said. “You just won’t stop lying about me in interviews, books, social media, etc. Thank God you’re absolutely terrible at it because otherwise this would be significantly more difficult.”

She went on to ridicule Musk for claiming that she had been brainwashed by US high schools into “thinking being rich is evil” and for accusing her of being a communist.

“This is the best you could go with… really?” she continued. “Like… really? If you’re going to lie about me, why would you choose a method so obnoxious in its stupidity. It’s beyond stupid, it’s desperate.

“The fact that anyone believed this for even five seconds is beyond me, not to mention going out of your way to misgender me which is both completely transparent and honestly just sad.”

Musk claimed that Wilson was a “full communist”, in a discussion with his biographer, Walter Isaacson, last year.

In quotes shared with Business Insider, Musk reportedly said that Wilson had reached a breaking point several years earlier and had cut off all communication, which “pained” him.

When asked about his relationship with Wilson in 2022, he said that things could change, but that he is instead focused on his relationship with “the others”, adding: “Can’t win them all”.

A representative for Elon Musk did not immediately respond to PinkNews’ request for comment.