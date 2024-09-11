TV host and gay fashion icon Gok Wan has revealed the harrowing injuries sustained by his executive assistant in an apparent “homophobic” attack.

In a post on Instagram yesterday (10 September), the former How To Look Good Naked host shared photos of graphic injuries his assistant Chris received during the “horrific” attack, which he said happened in late August.

Four photos show Wan’s assistant with a bloody gash to the right of his eyelid, and deep purple swelling to his left eye. His right eye socket is also bruised.

Wan wrote that the “hate crime” took place on 24 August, at one of his Isolation Nation DJ parties at London’s historic Alexandra Palace.

“This unprovoked attack happened to be on my exeuctive assistant Chris and resulted in him attending A&E [Accident and Emergency] for an x-ray suspected orbital fracture, and stitches,” the MBE recipient wrote.

He confirmed that the Metropolitan Police were investigating and had deemed the incident to be a “hate crime motivated by bias against a person’s sexual orientation”.

“Isolation Nation events have always been about bringing people together in a welcoming family atmosphere, where everyone, regardless of their background, identity, or beliefs, can feel safe and appreciated,” he continued.

“What happened on 24 August goes against everything we stand for and we are all deeply saddened and shocked by this homophobic attack.”

He added: “Hate has no place in our community, and we will not allow fear to divide us. Now more than ever, we must come together to support one another and stand up against bigotry in all its forms.”

Gok Wan urged anyone with information to contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting the reference number 7729/24/August/2024.

PinkNews has contacted the Metropolitan Police for comment.

Between 2018 and 2023, homophobic hate crime increased in England and Wales by a staggering 112 per cent.

TV star Gok Wan. (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

The This Morning fashion presenter’s post was swiftly inundated with supportive comments, including from Brent’s Labour MP Dawn Butler, who wrote: “So sorry to read this. It was such a lovely warm atmosphere.”

“This is so sickening to think this behaviour is acceptable. No one should have to feel unsafe in anyway. It makes me feel sick to the core to think your friend has been hurt this way,” added a fan.

This Morning baker Juliet Sear wrote: “Omg no way this is so horrific poor Chris, he is such a lovely being. I can’t imagine anyone doing this. Sending all my love and healing vibes hope they find who did this.”

