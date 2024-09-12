Dua Lipa announces more UK tour dates for 2025

Dua Lipa has announced more UK tour dates for 2025 – and this is everything we know so far.

After announcing two Wembley Stadium shows for next summer, it looks like the singer is adding more dates to mark her first ever stadium tour.

This includes a headline performance at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium, which is set to take place on 24 June, 2025.

This morning (12 September) fan account on X/Twitter posted an image of a billboard outside Liverpool’s Lime Street train station.

It featured an advert from O2 Priority which reads: “O2 customers get early access to Dua Lipa at Anfield Stadium.”

📸 | @DUALIPA will headline Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, UK next year! @O2 Priority pre-sale starts next Wednesday, September 18th. pic.twitter.com/QebxbBg4rx — Dua Lipa Hungary (@dlipahungary) September 12, 2024

It’s now been confirmed by Anfield Stadium that the singer and “fan favourite” will headline the venue next summer as part of her tour.

The poster also confirms that the priority tickets will be released from 18 September, which is next Wednesday.

It follows up the news of her biggest ever headline show for London’s Wembley Stadium, which will take place on 20-21 June, 2025.

They’ll be part of the Radical Optimism Tour and in support of her third studio album of the same name.

The LP reached number one on the UK Albums Chart and features hit singles “Houdini”, “Training Season” and “Illusion”.

She announced the shows following her acclaimed Glastonbury set, telling fans: “There couldn’t be a better time to share this with you all! I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend, and I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year.”

The set saw her perform the likes of “One Kiss”, “Levitating”, “Don’t Start Now” and “Physical”.

You can find out everything you need to know about Dua Lipa tour dates and ticket details below.

How to get tickets

Tickets for her newly announced Liverpool show go on general sale at 10am on 20 September via Ticketmaster.

An O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am on 18 September. This is available to O2 and Virgin customers and can be accessed via the O2 app or via priority.o2.co.uk.

While LFC season ticket holders for both the men’s and women’s teams, official members and season hospitality members will have until 8am BST on 16 September to register their interest for a chance to purchase up to four tickets. You can find out more via the website here.

The singer will headline shows in Asia in late 2024, before her two headline shows at Wembley Stadium in summer 2025: