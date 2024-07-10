Dua Lipa ticket prices revealed for her Wembley Stadium show.

Dua Lipa recently announced details of a Wembley Stadium show – and these are the ticket prices.

The singer confirmed her biggest ever headline date at the iconic London venue, which will take place on 20 June, 2025.

Announcing the show, she told fans she’s “still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury”.

She will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Beyoncé, Adele, Madonna and Taylor Swift in headlining Wembley Stadium, playing to more than 60,000 fans.

Fans can expect to hear material from the singer’s number one album, Radical Optimism including “Illusion”, “Houdini” and “Training Season”.

She will also play tracks from her back catalogue including hits “One Kiss”, “New Rules”, “Don’t Start Now” and “Physical” to name a few.

The show is part of the ongoing Radical Optimism Tour, which has seen her headline festivals in Europe and tour across Asia in late 2024.

Ahead of Dua Lipa tickets going on sale for her huge headline show at Wembley Stadium, you can find out everything you need to know about prices below.

What are the Dua Lipa ticket prices for her Wembley Stadium show?

It’s been confirmed following the presale that tickets are priced at:

Gold circle standing – £130

Rear pitch standing – £98

Lower level seats – £130-£155

Level 5 Seats – £64-£85

What’s the seating plan?

This is the layout for Dua Lipa’s show at Wembley Stadium. It includes a north and south gold circle section as well as general admission pitch standing.

This should give you an idea of what ticket type you might want for the show.

The seating plan for Dua Lipa’s show at Wembley Stadium. (Ticketmaster)

When do tickets go sale?

An O2 Priority sale is currently taking place for members. You’ll need to head to the Priority app or via the Priority website from 10am on 10 July.

The general sale will take place from 10am BST on 12 July, with tickets available to buy from Ticketmaster.