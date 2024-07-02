Dua Lipa announces her biggest ever headline show at Wembley Stadium

Dua Lipa has announced details of a headline Wembley Stadium show for summer 2025 – and this is how to get presale tickets.

Following rumours that the singer would announce the huge London show after her Glastonbury set, she officially confirmed it on 1 July.

She will headline her biggest show to date at Wembley Stadium on 20 June as part of the Radical Optimism Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am BST on 12 July via Ticketmaster.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Announcing the tour, the “Houdini” singer said: “There couldn’t be a better time to share this with you all! I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend, and I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year.”

The singer recently headlined Friday night at 2024’s Glastonbury Festival, telling the crowd that they’ve helped make her “dreams come true”.

She performed some of her biggest hits including “One Kiss”, “Levitating”, “Don’t Start Now” and “New Rules”.

The Wembley Stadium show is part of her ongoing Radical Optimism Tour, which she recently took across Europe for shows in Pula, Nimes and Berlin.

The tour will then head to Asia later this year, before returning to the UK for a hometown show at the iconic London stadium next summer.

Ahead of Dua Lipa tickets going on sale for her headline Wembley Stadium show, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Dua Lipa tickets go on sale for Wembley Stadium?

The general sale will take place from 10am BST on 12 July, with tickets available to buy from Ticketmaster.

How do I get Dua Lipa presale tickets?

Yes, an O2 Priority sale will take place from 10am BST on 10 July.

This is available to customers with the O2 mobile app. You’ll need to head to the app – or download it if you’re an O2 or Virgin customer – to secure presale tickets.

Another chance to get tickets early is via Club Wembley, with members able to receive priority access on packages.

This includes premium seating, VIP access, and dining, with a number of options available for members. You can sign up and secure these tickets early via clubwembley.com.

The singer will perform a string of festival dates across Europe this summer, before heading to Asia in late 2024 to headline arena shows. Then her biggest show ever will take place in summer 2025 at Wembley Stadium.