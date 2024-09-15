Show of support for trans people at Lib Dems’ conference in Brighton

A huge trans Pride flag was unfurled outside of the Brighton Centre at 1pm today (September 15) in a show of solidarity with trans people on the second day of the Liberal Democrats’ annual conference.

The demonstration was designed to ensure that the LGBT+ Lib Dems – a group which aims to “represent the party to the LGBTQ+ community” as well as campaign for LGBTQ+ policies both within the party and externally – were clear in their support of trans rights.

It comes after an anti-trans women’s group within the party called Liberal Voice for Women was given a stall at the conference. The group claims it is “protecting and advancing the rights of women and girls from within the Liberal Democrats” and has previously expressed “gender-critical beliefs”.

According to Liberal Democrat Voice, an independent online publication for the party’s supporters, the group have been wanting to have a stall at the party’s annual conference for several years and had previously been rejected. However, following legal advice, it was understood that to avoid any potential litigation, the group were granted the request.

An open letter “to the Lib Dems trans community” was posted to the group’s X account, written by the chair of Liberal Voice for Women Zoe Hollowood, who said that as a “liberal party”, the Liberal Democrats should “respect the right of others to hold and express different beliefs to our own”.

Hollowood added that “gender critical beliefs have been given the status of a protected belief in a court of law” and that the group’s presence at the conference would not pose any risk to any trans and LGBTQ+ attendees.

Charley Hasted, Chair of LGBT+ Lib Dems, told Pink News: “We aren’t happy about the decision to allow Liberal Voice for Women a stall. We do understand why it was taken but believe it demonstrates that the law protecting from discrimination on the grounds of belief is being interpreted far more widely than was ever intended.”

The group campaigns on issues and policies related to sexuality and gender identity within the Liberal Democrats. (Getty)

Hasted said that the demonstration was designed to demonstrate their support for trans people, particularly in the context of widespread anti-trans rhetoric across the UK, and that LGBT+ Lib Dems would use it as a jumping off point to campaign for “reform and guidance on the law on protected beliefs”.

They continued: “This isn’t just about trans people- there are thousands of protected beliefs including veganism, Scottish independence, anarchism and so on. If a charity, trade union or political party can’t include or exclude people based on their beliefs then how do we maintain the existence of those organisations?”

Hasted said there was a good turnout for the display and that the group had “a lot of support from passers-by in Brighton”. Though they themself, as a trans person, felt comforted by the move, Hasted agreed that “gestures are not always enough”.

“It’s our job to take the gesture and use it make a real difference. We have to do better. All of us,” they added.

The flag was hand-sewn by Jude Parker, a member of the LGBT+ Liberal Democrats herself, with the help of her “much loved sewing machine” which she named Douglas.

Parker carried the flag, which measured 15 metres and weighed 4.5kg, to the conference in advance of the demonstration.