Brie Larson announces West End debut in ‘Elektra’

Brie Larson is making her West End debut in Elektra – and this is how to get tickets.

The Academy Award-winning actor will star in the UK premiere of the production of Sophokles’ play.

The show will begin at Theatre Royal Brighton for previews on 13-18 January before heading to the Duke of York’s Theatre.

Elektra will then run in London for a strictly limited 11-week season between 24 January and 12 April.

Tickets for the show will go on general sale from 2 October via ATG Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

You may like to watch

Larson said: “I couldn’t be more excited to perform in this Greek drama, or in better company collaborating with Daniel Fish and Anne Carson. Storytelling has always been the way I organize life, feelings and experiences.

“I look forward to sharing space with the wonderful West End audience while we explore this timeless story.”

The new production will be helmed by director Daniel Fish (Oklahoma) and has been translated by award-winning poet Anne Carson.

The plot reads: “Elektra, haunted by her father’s assassination, is consumed by grief; a need for survival; and a thirst for vengeance. When her long lost brother Orestes at last returns, she urges him to a savage and terrifying conclusion but at what cost?”.

It will mark the first major revival of Sophokles’s Greek tragedy in over a decade and is produced by Empire Street Productions, who most recently produced Slave Play at The Noël Coward Theatre.

You can find out everything we know so far about Elektra tickets.

How to get tickets for Elektra starring Brie Larson?

Tickets for both the Brighton and London runs will be released in a general sale on 2 October via ATG Tickets.

Theatregoers can sign up to an exclusive presale at elektraplay.com. This will also take place on 2 October ahead of the general sale. You’ll be emailed details on how to access it with an exclusive presale link.

Ticket prices will be confirmed closer to the on-sale date.