Slave Play announces full cast for its UK premiere in the West End

Jeremy O. Harris’ Slave Play is heading to London’s West End for the first time – and you can still get tickets.

The show will open at Noel Coward Theatre on 29 June until 21 September, with a new “US x UK” cast confirmed.

The West End production of Slave Play will star Kit Harrington, Fisayo Akinade, Aaron Heffernan and Olivia Washington.

The four newcomers join James Cusati-Moyer, Chalia La Tour, Annie McNamara and Irene Sofia Lucio, who starred in the original Broadway production.

Tickets for the show’s West End run are now available to buy from lovetheatre.com.

The play, which follows three interracial couples undergoing “Antebellum Sexual Performance Therapy” because the black partners no longer feel sexual attraction to their white partners, premiered on Broadway in September 2019.

It deals with race, sex, power relations and trauma and received polarizing reviews upon its debut.

The New Yorker called it “uncomfortably funny and gruesomely sexy”, while the Chicago Tribune dubbed it “the most radical Broadway play in years”.

The show went on to receive 12 nominations at the Tony Awards, breaking the record for most nominations for a non-musical play.

The cast and creative team for Slave Play. (Helen Murray)

The understudies completing the cast are: Troy Alexander, Dimitri Gripari, Maite Jauregui, Prince Kundai and Malikah Mcherrin-Cobb.

The full creative team of Slave Play includes Clint Ramos (set design) Dede Ayite (costume design), Jiyoun Chang (lighting), and Lindsay Jones (composition and sound design), Amy Ball (casting), Aundrea Fudge (voice and dialect coach), Claire Warden (intimacy and fight director), Taylor Williams (original US casting) and Wabriya King (drama therapist).

While Byron Easley will work as the US Choreographer and Jade Hackett as the UK Choreographer.

You can find out more key dates and times, as well as price breakdowns for the Slave Play on the West End below.

How to get Slave Play tickets

There’s availability across the run from 29 June until 21 September.

It’s been confirmed that the West End production will include standard and premium ticketing options, as well as various accessible options.

This includes tickets for as little as £1 released every Wednesday morning, and two Black Out nights on 17 July an 17 September for Black audience members only.

You can find out more about prices below.

How much are tickets?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for the Slave Play in London will be priced at the following:

Standard tickets – £45 / £65 / £85

Premium tickets – £110 / £125

The show’s run also includes 30 pay-what-you-can tickets starting at £1 and 10 seats priced at £20. You can find out more about them when tickets go on sale via the website.

Plus two Black Out performances will take place on the evenings of 17 July and 17 September, when the theatre is open to an “all-Black-identifying audience” to watch the play “free from the white gaze”.

