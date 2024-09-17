The gown worn by Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau at the Emmy Awards was made by RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Gigi Goode.

Trans star Mau dazzled at the Emmys on Sunday night (15 September) as she stepped out appearing to match the red carpet, wearing a crimson dress.

Speaking to LGBTQ+ organisation GLAAD ahead of the big night, Mau revealed that she spotted “Glasse”, a new spring-summer 2025 collection designed by Goode, on Instagram just two weeks ago and had to have one of the looks for herself.

“We’re doing T4T [trans for trans] tonight. This is custom Gigi Goode,” she said.

“I’m wearing Bulgari and Paris Texas and Omega, but I saw the Gigi dress she posted as part of her first collection two weeks ago, and I was like: ‘Hold on, hold on, hold on. This is historic, it’s iconic, it’s ground-breaking’. So, it just worked out and she made this dress.”

Nava Mau on her custom Gigi Goode gown pic.twitter.com/l9ocmaQ3wB — vi (@dailygigigoode) September 16, 2024

Ahead of the awards, Goode, a runner-up in season 12 of Drag Race, who came out as a trans woman in 2021, teased that she had been working on something special for the ceremony.

After Mau walked the carpet, Goode took to Instagram to share a collection of photos of the actress trying on the look, alongside the caption: “T4T.”

Mau was nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie, for her role as trans therapist Teri. She is the first transgender actress to be nominated in the category.

She lost out on the accolade to her Baby Reindeer co-star Jessica Gunning, who played stalker Martha. Gunning came out as a lesbian earlier this year. The Netflix hit’s creator and star Richard Gadd picked up the award for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie.

Despite her disappointment, Mau was keen to thank Gadd for including her in his powerful story. “For a very long time trans people were depicted on screen as the butt of the joke, as untrustworthy, as evil,” she told GLAAD.

“I got to be a part of something where my character was integral to the plot. My character had layers, had a full life built out. That to me was the greatest gift I could have received.”

The actress went on to have a tearful moment with fellow trans actress Laverne Cox after the pair met on the red carpet.

“I’m so proud of you. This show is so incredible, and the work that you do is so amazing,” Cox told Mau. Ten years ago, I became the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an acting Emmy, and 10 years later, I’m not the last.”

“I’m supposed to keep it together, I’m the host.”

