Nava Mau and Laverne Cox shared a heartwarming moment after celebrating a historic Emmy nomination.

The trans actresses and absolute icons emotionally embraced during an interview at the 2024 Emmy Awards after Mau was nominated for best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie.

The 32-year-old star made history after becoming the first openly Latina trans nominee to be nominated at the Emmy’s for her work in Baby Reindeer.

“I’m supposed to keep it together, I’m the host,” an emotional Cox said in a clip shared by E! News. “I’m so proud of you.

“I’m so proud of you. This show is so incredible, and the work that you do is so amazing,” Cox continued. “Ten years ago, I became the first openly transgender person to be nominated for an acting Emmy, and ten years later, I’m not the last.”

Cox, 52, famously became the first transgender woman nominated for an Emmy Award in 2014 for her work as Sophia Burset in Netflix’s Orange is the New Black.

She has been nominated four times overall between 2014 and 2020 for her work in the drama series.

Baby Reindeer's Nava Mau shares a powerful message for transgender representation at the #Emmys. 💖 pic.twitter.com/sWHWw2tD5W — E! News (@enews) September 15, 2024

During the emotionally powerful interview, Mau shared her mutual admiration for Cox, saying that the trans community have been fighting to “tell stories that come from the heart.”

“That’s who we are as trans people,” she added. “We are human first and foremost.”

Best known for her work as trans character Teri in Baby Reindeer, Nava Mau was born in Mexico City and spent much of her early career helping LGBTQ+ survivors of violence.

She eventually landed her first acting gig in 2021 as Ana in the HBO Max series Generation after working as a producer for several other projects since 2019.

Discussing Baby Reindeer, she told Cox that she was proud to star in the show, not just because it is an authentic representation of LGBTQ+ lives, but because it’s “a really good show overall.”

“That’s what I think the best thing to celebrate about Baby Reindeer, that yes, it’s an LGBTQ show; it’s a show that has a trans character on it, and it’s also a really good show, and it’s something I’m very proud of,” she added.

“Ultimately, I hope that we continue to get to be all that we are as trans people on screen.”