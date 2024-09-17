Shakespearean play cancelled after alleged trans rights and Gaza dispute

A modern adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream in Manchester has been cancelled because of an alleged disagreement over transgender rights and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The modern spin on the Shakespearean comedy was set to premiere at the Royal Exchange Theatre, in Manchester, this month but audiences were told it had been canned because of a cast injury and “technical issues.”

The adaptation was reportedly delayed several times, but eventually axed entirely on Saturday (14 September).

“The Royal Exchange Theatre has cancelled its production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream which was due to run until 12 October,” a spokesperson said. “There have been a number of issues with the production. Every effort was made to get the show on. We apologise to all customers who had bought tickets and will issue immediate refunds.”

The Royal Exchange Theatre axed the production at the weekend. (Royal Exchange Theatre)

However, a source speaking to The Times claimed that theatre bosses had taken issue over a song that referred to trans rights and the conflict in Gaza, asking for it to be cut.

The section, which reportedly contained an element of audience participation, became a point of division between theatre executives and director Stef O’Driscoll, who fought to keep it in the production.

Theatre newspaper The Stage also reported that a set backdrop bore the words “Free Palestine,” which became another bone of contention.

“They did the first preview, at which point the theatre said they are going to have to cut the reference to trans rights and free Palestine,” an insider told the Manchester Evening News. “The director said: ‘No, this is my direction, it’s what it’s always been, we’ve had weeks and months and you are now trying to change it after the first preview’.”

The Middle East conflict has become an increasingly contentious political issue since the Hamas attack of 7 October.

As of August, more 40,000 Palestinians and 1,410 Israelis have been killed, while 85 per cent of Gaza’s population have been uprooted from their homes, according to AP News.

A spokesperson for acting union Equity said they were pleased that cast and crew had been paid in full, but “the issues that have led to the cancellation of the production require further discussion.”

They went on to say: “Equity has today contacted the theatre requesting an urgent meeting to discuss the reasons for the cancellation, the impact on our members and the steps being taken now. We remain very concerned about this situation and its impact on our members.

A spokesperson for the theatre told The Times: “We want to work with artists who address complex issues. Sadly, in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, a number of challenges occurred which led to a decision to cancel the production, including injuries, a delayed technical week and changes late in the process.

“Despite our best efforts, we were unable to get the show on as planned and took the difficult decision to cancel the production. Every effort was made to get the production on stage.”

