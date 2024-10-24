Big Brother edits out queer housemate’s pro-Palestine T-shirt

ITV’s Big Brother has sparked debate online after an episode was edited to remove a housemate’s pro-Palestine T-shirt.

Lesbian forensic psychologist Ali was spotted wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with a watermelon in the shape of Israel, during Tuesday’s (22 October) broadcast.

However, after charity Campaign Against Antisemitism submitted a complaint about the “distressing” T-shirt to TV regulator Ofcom, the episode was pulled from streaming service ITVX.

It was later re-uploaded with Ali’s T-shirt edited to hide the graphic.

The watermelon symbol, which is red, white, green and black – the colours of the Palestinian flag – has been synonymous with pro-Palestine campaigns since the Six-Day War in 1967.

The watermelon has become a symbol of pro-Palestine support. (Getty)

At the time, Israel had seized control of Gaza and the West Bank, and had made the display of the Palestinian flag illegal. In response, Palestinians began displaying watermelons.

The symbol has become increasingly seen on social media in the past year in the wake of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The conflict began after an attack on Israel by Hamas on 7 October 2023, in which 1,200 people were killed. It is estimated that almost 43,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since then.

Metro reported that Ali’s T-shirt appears to be one purchased from ethical clothing brand Wear The Peace. It’s a product labelled “Freedom Melon Tee”, with all profits being used to provide aid for people living in Gaza.

A Big Brother (@bbuk) ‘housemate’ was seen wearing a T-shirt depicting the map of Israel as a watermelon—a symbol widely associated with anti-Israel sentiment. This graphic has caused significant distress among the British Jewish community, who… pic.twitter.com/NNaOOuojz0 — Campaign Against Antisemitism (@antisemitism) October 23, 2024

Following Tuesday’s episode, the Campaign Against Antisemitism posted on X/Twitter: “A Big Brother housemate was seen wearing a T-shirt depicting the map of Israel as a watermelon, a symbol widely associated with anti-Israel sentiment.

“This graphic has caused significant distress among the British Jewish community, who regard it as a genocidal message similar to the slogan ‘From the River to the Sea’ which calls for the elimination of the world’s only Jewish state.

“How did the show’s staff allow this shirt to be worn, let alone broadcast it on national television?”

The row deepened last night after ITV made the decision to edit out the symbol, with some viewers saying they no longer “feel comfortable” watching the show.

“So, ITV, it’s the sheer hypocrisy that astounds me. Happy to send a Palestinian housemate [Khaled] in to the @bbuk house to tie the show into current social issues but when there’s any defence of that housemate’s people you do the biggest u-turn,” one person wrote.

I know the ‘super fans’ might disagree, but there should be a mass viewer boycott of Big Brother if they remove Ali’s t-shirt from last night’s edit. It’s censorship on steroids. I certainly won’t carry on watching. #BBUK — Ben Stevens (@benstevens2002) October 23, 2024

Another suggested: “Crowd needs to chant ‘Free Palestine’ on Friday during the live eviction.”

Someone else said: “There is no point in the existence of Big Brother as a format if they are going to censor housemates’ views (that are not removable offences).”

Others suggested viewers now turn off the show.

The T-shirt had been edited out because it could be “deemed harmful”, a spokesperson for the programme told PinkNews.

Ali was seen wearing a controversial t-shirt but the image was later edited out. (ITV)

“Big Brother does not allow any personal items into the house that could be deemed harmful. We regret that the implications of this particular item of clothing were not fully understood in our bag checks or prior to broadcast of last night’s show,” they said.

“We apologise to any viewers who have been offended and assure [them] that Big Brother was unaware of the implications of the image. The item of clothing has been removed from the house. The housemate has been spoken to and they have expressed that they are unaware of the implications and did not wish to cause any harm or offence.

“Any offensive messaging associated with the image does not reflect the values or beliefs of Big Brother.”

Ali has previously been seen wearing a “trans rights are human rights” T-shirt.

