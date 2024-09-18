It’s Bisexual Awareness Week 2024, so it seems like a good time to remember a true bisexual icon of yesteryear: IKEA’s bisexual couch.

Back in 2021, a polarising set of IKEA Pride sofas sent LGBTQ+ Twitter (ah, the good old days before it was known as X) into a collective frenzy.

It all started when furniture supremos IKEA, which as a company is a long time LGBTQ+ ally, unveiled a collection of 10 “loveseats” inspired by the flags of different LGBTQ+ identities.

According to a press release on IKEA’s website, the IKEA Pride sofas were “designed and created by artists active in the 2SLGBTQ+ community” and are a “platform to celebrate identity and share stories of love”.

As well as sofas inspired by the non-binary flag, transgender flag, pansexual flag and two-spirit flag – among other designs – was a bisexual-themed IKEA sofa that will haunt your dreams forever.

The bisexual loveseat is covered in hands. Terrifying, terrifying hands… including a pair of three-dimensional, detached extremities clutching desperately onto the couch’s arm.

The design also included pillows with the words “when you change or to and” and “nobody believes you”.

therapist: the bisexual ikea couch isn't real it can't hurt you



the bisexual ikea couch: pic.twitter.com/0FVbP14Qsp — alex (@alex_abads) June 29, 2021

All 10 couches, which formed part of the IKEA Canada Pride Collection, featured unique and sometimes dysfunctional detailing. The Progress flag loveseat had an array of kaleidoscope flowers attached to it. The trans flag couch had a pastel rainbow with fluffy cloud detailing.

But, by far, the bisexual flag couch stole the show, and inspired some incredible memes.

ikea’s new gaslighting couch is EVERYTHING! pic.twitter.com/xXvhMPJ1x7 — rachel yara (@bugposting) June 29, 2021

Wow, this new Goosebumps x Ikea collab looks so scary!!!! pic.twitter.com/YmE0oI6tzS — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) June 29, 2021

you have a wonderful first date with someone then go home to their apartment to see the ikea bi couch, what do you do? pic.twitter.com/xAFYBBLK6E — elly belle 🔮🍉🇵🇸 (they/them) (@literElly) June 29, 2021

I love that we catch the IKEA Bisexual Pride couch in the middle of lip-syncing “All That Jazz” pic.twitter.com/0VIVOR2HbW — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) June 29, 2021

Obsessed with how the bisexual Ikea couch turns into a horror movie prop when you change the text and colors around a little pic.twitter.com/JK5VpxPCFg — Pio (@wonderpetsfan1) June 29, 2021

Responses to the IKEA Pride sofas ranged from “when can I buy this?” (never, they aren’t for sale) to “how the F**K are you going to sit on this”.

The Ikea pride collection is so insanely cool??? pic.twitter.com/yNfbcvrfjx — skeletonizer (@mayamona_) June 28, 2021

According to IKEA, the terrifying bisexual couch was inspired by a line from a poem written and performed at a Canadian arts festival by man named Brian.

Brian, who features in an advert for the collection, said the poem was inspired by his ex-partner who did not accept his bisexuality. He also recited the same poem when he came out to his parents.

IKEA invited other people from the LGBTQ+ community to share their personal stories for the campaign. These people and their stories served as the inspiration behind each design.

It was certainly a good idea, and it made headlines – so much so that people are still googling “IKEA bisexual couch” three years later. Never forget…