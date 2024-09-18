LGBTQ+ veterans who were awarded a special badge for their service are refusing to wear it until they are paid compensation for the injustice they faced while in the UK’s armed forces.

Last week, LGBTQ+ people who served in the army, navy and air force attended a ceremony at Westminster where they were presented with Etherton Ribbons, which acknowledge the mistreatment they faced under a ban – lifted in 2000 – on openly serving in the armed forces.

Some of those discovered to be queer faced horrific treatment, including physical and sexual abuse, so-called conversion therapy, and blackmail, as well as being dishonourably discharged from the service, which often resulted in life-long trauma and long-term financial hardships for those who lost jobs, homes and pensions.

The ribbons were named after Lord Etherton who led the LGBT Veterans Independent Review which was commissioned by the Ministry of Defence and the Office for Veterans Affairs and published in July 2023. It made 49 recommendations, including that an “appropriate financial award” should be made to veterans affected by the ban, with a maximum total of £50 million ($66 million).

Speaking to the BBC about his decision not to wear the badge, former soldier Stephen Close, 62, said: “These things need to be addressed and the wrongs put right. Then I’ll be quite happy to wear the ribbon.”

He acknowledged the badge was “a symbol of our struggle” but added that the “struggle’s not over”.

“Their lives are destroyed”

Fifty-two-year-old former sailor Emma Riley told the BBC it does not feel “appropriate” to wear the award until all the independent review’s recommendations have been followed through on.

“It’s the harder ones that actually are going to make the most difference to veterans who were destroyed, their lives are destroyed,” she said.

Last year, Ahmed Al-Nahhas, the head of the military claims team at solicitors Bolt Burdon Kemp, told PinkNews he was disappointed that veterans were still waiting for compensation.

“Many of these veterans lost their careers when they were banned from serving because of their sexuality. Many of them experienced shame, ridicule and financial difficulty as a result,” he said. “They were left to suffer without support for many years. Understandably, many still feel deeply hurt and unhappy about what they went through.”

His firm “still hears from many individuals who are being harassed or bullied because of their sexuality in the armed forces”, despite the ban having been lifted almost quarter-of-a-century ago.

The government needs to show it is taking this issue seriously, failing to compensate these veterans quickly or fully will unravel all the positive steps that have been taken”, he added.

In a statement following the ceremony, defence secretary John Healey said: “I am proud to present the very first Etherton Ribbon. It symbolises the unique contribution our LGBT veterans have made to national security, and acknowledges the treatment they suffered.

“The historic treatment of LGBT veterans was utterly unacceptable and has no place in today’s armed forces. I want to be the first of this government’s ministers to say a deep and profound sorry. We are determined to right those wrongs and renew the nation’s contract with those who serve and have served.”

The minister for veterans and people, Alistair Carns, said the review was an “important step in acknowledging the wrongs of the past“, adding: “The presentation of the Etherton Ribbon demonstrates the government’s commitment to delivering on all the recommendations, including restorative measures, providing LGBT veterans [the] recognition they deserve.

“We are committed to ensuring all our veterans who helped keep Britain secure at home, and strong abroad, receive the respect and support they need.”

In parliament last July, then prime minister Rishi Sunak apologised to LGBTQ+ veterans, promised the compensation would be paid and called the ban “an appalling failure of the British state”.

A memorial to LGBTQ+ veterans to set to be unveiled in May, at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

