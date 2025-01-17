Winning design for LGBTQ+ veterans memorial unveiled

A memorial for LGBTQ+ veterans is to be built at the National Arboretum in Staffordshire, 25 years after the ban on queer service personnel was lifted in the UK.

The UK’s first memorial dedicated to LGBTQ+ veterans, which looks like a crumpled letter made of bronze, is created from words taken from evidence from military service members who were affected by the ban.

It was illegal for people serving in the British armed forces to be out as LGBTQ+ until 2000, with several queer veterans dishonourably discharged, stripped of their medals or convicted of a crime. Lesbian Olympic gold medallist Kelly Holmes, who served in the army between 1988 and 1997, has said it led to “30-odd years of trauma and fear” for her.

The memorial is being funded by a £350,000 ($428,000) grant from the Office for Veterans’ Affairs within the Ministry of Defence, with the construction overseen by LGBTQ+ military charity Fighting With Pride.

LGBT+ Armed Forces Memorial Winning Design Announced – https://t.co/wcx0qAYeAR pic.twitter.com/n3ZrALIUvI — Fighting With Pride (@fightingwpride) January 14, 2025

Ed Hall, the non-executive chairman of Fighting With Pride, said: “The trustees are delighted that we have such a strong winner for the LGBT+ armed forces community memorial.

“It’s been incredibly important to all of us at Fighting With Pride that we held a rigorous creative process to find the right design that will provide a place of peace and reflection for the LGBT+ armed forces family.”

Minister for veterans’ affairs Alistair Carns denounced the defunct ban as shameful.

“When I joined the Royal Marines in 1999, this abhorrent ban on homosexuality was still in place,” he said. “A quarter of a century later, we turn a page on that shameful chapter in our national story.”

You may like to watch

The National Arboretum in Staffordshire. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

It was announced in December that LGBTQ+ veterans who suffered mistreatment under the ban will receive up to £70,000 ($86,000) each in government compensation.

LGBTQ+ veterans who were dismissed or discharged because of their sexual orientation or gender identity will receive £50,000 ($61,000). Those who endured harassment or ill-treatment in addition will get an extra £20,000 (close to $25,000).

When the compensation was announced, defence secretary John Healey said: “The historic treatment of LGBT veterans was a moral stain on our nation. Our government is determined to right the wrongs of the past and recognise the hurt that too many endured.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.