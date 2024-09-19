The District Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia has said a teenager who was arrested in connection with a federal terror probe, was learning how to make bombs and allegedly had his eyes set on the local LGBTQ+ community.

Muhyee Ud-Din Abdul-Rahman, who was just 17 when he was arrested in August 2023, has been charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction, arson, causing or risking catastrophe, criminal conspiracy, attempt to commit criminal mischief, possession of an instrument of crime and recklessly endangering another person.

He will be tried as an adult and, if convicted, could face up for 48 years in prison.

He first came under surveillance in March 2023 when the FBI allegedly became of aware of communications between Abdul-Rahman and Katibat al-Tawhid wal-Jihad (KTJ), a designated terrorist organisation based in Syria which has links to Al-Qaida.

KTJ was responsible for the 2017 attack on the metro in St Petersburg, in Russia, and the suicide car bombing of the Chinese Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, the year before.

It is alleged that Abdul-Rahman planned to travel to Syria to fight for the terrorist group.

The authorities claim that Abdul-Rahman, who is now 18, shared terrorist propaganda with members of the group, his WhatsApp profile picture featured images of terror group banners, and he obtained materials for use in bomb-making, including chemicals, tactical equipment, wiring and devices that could be used as remote detonators.

It is also alleged that the ingredients for making explosives were found in his bin.

Investigators said the teenager used his mobile phone to search for details of potential targets, which included the local Pride parade, nuclear power plants and the popular army-navy football game.

In particular, he engaged in “intense” searches related to the Philadelphia LGBTQ+ community, according to the prosecution.

Abdul-Rahman’s bail was set at $5 million (£3.75 million).