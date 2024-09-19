Ryan Murphy’s latest series American Sports Story has recently been released on FX and speculates about convicted murderer and former NFL player Aaron Hernandez’s sexuality, suggesting that he could have been gay.

Warning: Mentions of suicide.

American Sports Story dramatises the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc., which saw Boston Globe reporters speak on Hernandez’s story, exploring the story of the NFL player who faced a murder trial and conviction.

Following Murphy’s success with the true-crime series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and the announcement of the upcoming follow-up Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, it’s no wonder the current FX series has already garnered so much popularity.

What is American Sports Story about?

The 10-part series tells the story of the American football player Aaron Hernandez, who was arrested and charged with the murder of Odin Lloyd – his fiancée’s sister’s boyfriend – in 2013, just 10 months after signing a $40 million contract with the New England Patriots.

In 2015, Hernandez was convicted of the murder of Lloyd. He later died by suicide in his prison cell at the age of 27.

You may like to watch

American Sports Story resumes the story from the podcast to the previous 2020 Netflix documentary, The Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.

The Murphy-produced show sees troubled athlete Hernandez (played by Josh Rivera) who struggles to maintain relationships due to drug and alcohol abuse and has a history of difficulties at home. The series also suggests that Hernandez is also trying to suppress his sexuality, and could be gay.

Was Aaron Hernandez gay?

In the series, Hernandez is depicted as having a fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins (Jaylen Barron) whom he shares his newborn daughter. However, the series suggests that Hernandez could have been gay.

Flashbacks from his youth show the high school footballer watching gay porn, while the Gladiator podcast told how Hernandez’s father was homophobic. American Sports Story explores the convicted athlete’s guilt surrounding his sexuality, with one scene depicting him imagining hearing his father saying the slur “f*****” repeatedly.

The series also sees Hernandez sleeping with men at the University of Florida, while also seeking help from his evangelical Christian teammate on how to change himself.

While it’s difficult to say whether the actual Aaron Hernandez was gay or not in real life, stories from friends suggest that he might have been attracted to men.

The first two episodes of American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ now. Episodes will air weekly on FX on Tuesdays and are available to stream the next day.

If this story has affected you, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine on 1800 950 NAMI, or text HELPLINE to 62640 between 10 am and 10 pm ET Monday to Friday.