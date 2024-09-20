The first trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six has confirmed that for the first time in a regular instalment of the British spin-off, the queens are competing for a cash prize.

Though Tia Kofi became the first Drag Race UK queen to snatch a cash prize of £50,000 when she became queen of the Mother-Tucking World after winning Drag Race UK vs the World season two, the 12 divas of season six are making herstory yet again.

Confirmed in the first trailer for the sixth instalment of Drag Race UK, this season will be the first of the regular UK-based spinoff to have a cash prize of £25,000 at the finish line.

The trailer is fairly Sabrina Carpenter-esque, by which we mean short and sweet, but teases some gag-worthy looks, a little bit of drama, and the all important cash-money announcement.

“For the first time in Drag Race UK herstory, there’s money on the line…” the caption to the teaser (19 September) reads.

You gotta WERK IT to WIN IT 💰🏁



For the first time in #DragRaceUK herstory, there's money on the line…



Watch #DragRaceUK on #BBCThree #iPlayer from 26 Sep at 8PM 💋 pic.twitter.com/aYCClnJKDu — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 19, 2024

The teaser shows Ru announce the cash prize to the assembled cast of queens, who react with appropriate levels of gagged.

“The competition is on,” one queen says, we get a pretty severe eye-roll in the Werk Room mirror, and a glimpse at this season’s fabulous guest judges.

There’s some emotional moments teased (of course), and a gorgeous burlesque number glimpsed.

The queens competing to join The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, Krystal Versace, Danny Beard and Ginger Johnson in the UK Hall of Fame (and for that first ever cash prize are):

Actavia

Chanel O’Connor

Charra Tea

Dita Garbo

Kiki Snatch

Kyran Thrax

La Voix

Lill

Marmalade

Rileasa Slaves

Saki Yew

Zahirah Zapanta

The detailed cast list is available here.

They’ll be displaying their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talents for a host of fabulous guest judges, including Mabel, Claire Richards (of Steps fame), Alison Goldfrapp, Amanda Holden, Beverly Knight, Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon MBE, Kristen McMenamy, Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney and AJ Odudu.

Alan Carr, Graham Norton and Michelle Visage will all return alongside RuPaul.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six will premiere 26 September on BBC iPlayer.