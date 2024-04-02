RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Danny Beard has revealed why they’ve made an about-turn when it comes to appearing in a possible future ‘all winners’ edition of All Stars.

The Liverpool queen, who won season four of Drag Race UK in 2022, told PinkNews that he doesn’t believe he would return to the franchise unless it was to compete against fellow champions.

“Of course I would do All Winners, it’s a great, great show”, Beard said. “I don’t think I would do any other type of Drag Race, but if there was an All Winners in the mix…”

But that wasn’t always their answer.

Speaking as part of a wider interview to promote their upcoming solo tour, Straight Expectations, the BBC Radio 1 presenter adds: “Initially I said ‘yes’ [to the question] because I thought I had to when I first came off my season. Then, for a while, I would say to people I knew that it was a no.

Danny Beard won season four of Drag Race UK. (Ben Ephgrave)

“But my drag and what I do has changed so much since the show, it would be nice to say to everyone: ‘Hey, this is what I do now’.

“I love the fact that no one goes home, so it feels like the right kind of thing to do after you’ve won something. I wouldn’t like to go from a winner to a loser. I would really want to win it.”

Danny has changed their mind – at least once – about appearing in any potential All Stars. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty)

While it’s worth noting that a second all winners edition of All Stars hasn’t been confirmed, frequent Big Brother: Late & Live guest Danny also revealed the rival he’d fear most in the werk room.

“I would have to hope that Bianca Del Rio isn’t there,” he joked. “She is very funny, quick-witted and been in the game five million years.

“She was doing drag when I was an itch in my dad’s pants, so of course she’s going to be better than me. And that’s OK, you’re never going to be the best at everything.

“You can be the second best, or delusional enough to think you are. That’s also enough.”

Danny Beard’s Straight Expectations tour kicks off in September. Tickets and information are available here.