RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has dropped the first two teasers for season six, complete with sickening RuPaul promo and spy theme.

Five seasons (and two Vs. The World spin-offs) later, and Drag Race UK is back, back, back, back, back again, with two teasers for the upcoming season six – both of which have a distinctive espionage theme going on.

The first sneak peek, posted to the official Drag Race UK X account on 23 August, was captioned: “Classified information has been intercepted. Stay tuned, racers. All will be revealed soon.”

The video read: “Confidential. For your eyelashes only,” and zoomed into London on a satellite map, before flashing up: “Prepare your engines.” Consider them well and truly prepared.

Classified information has been intercepted ✨



Stay tuned, racers. All will be revealed soon. 🤫#DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/ToKI85GJPL — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) August 23, 2024

Another teaser dropped today (27 August) in the form RuPaul’s official promo look for season six of Drag Race UK, featuring Mother herself stood in a purple metallic gown, in front of flames.

“The name’s Ru, Mama Ru,” it read. “A glamorous mission awaits you.”

You may like to watch

The photo’s caption also confirmed that Drag Race UK season six is “coming soon” to iPlayer – but interestingly, not BBC Three, as with previous seasons.

The name’s Ru, Mama Ru 🔥



A glamorous mission awaits you.



Brand new #DragRaceUK, coming soon to #iPlayer pic.twitter.com/innOKWbvQB — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) August 27, 2024

As if we’ve not been treated enough, though, the account then confirmed the guest judges for the season.

“A brand new series calls for a dazzling array of guest judges!” the account wrote, before announcing pop superstar Mabel as the first diva to take up a temporary judging panel mantle.

Claire Richards (of Steps fame), was also then confirmed, along with singer Alison Goldfrapp, Amanda Holden, Beverly Knight, Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon MBE, Kristen McMenamy, Derry Girls star Siobhán McSweeney and AJ Odudu.

Alan Carr, Graham Norton and Michelle Visage will all return.

The cast for Drag Race UK season six is expected to be announced shortly. The new batch of queens will be competing to join The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, Krystal Versace, Danny Beard and Ginger Johnson in the Hall of Fame.

For those who can’t wait, the international Global All Stars, featuring Drag Race UK‘s, Kitty Scott-Claus is currently airing.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six will premiere “soon” on BBC iPlayer.