RuPaul’s Drag Race UK has confirmed the cast of its sixth season, comprised of twelve fierce queens, including a Cardiff diva, a Queen of the Universe alumna and the show’s biggest ever London cohort.

Five seasons later, and the Drag Race UK Hall of Fame already includes legends like The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, Krystal Versace, Danny Beard and Ginger Johnson. But as the iconic Davina McCall once said: “Do you want another one?”

That’s right, the UK-based spinoff is back for a sixth season, with the cast back up to a full roster of 12 after season five’s 10-strong offering. The dozen divas will put their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent on display for RuPaul, Michelle Visage, and the UK’s national treasures Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

With some espionage-themed teasers, including Mama Ru’s official promo look and further guest judges for the season already announced, here’s the sickening cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, season six.

THE VAULT HAS BEEN UNLOCKED 🔓⏰



GET READY TO #MeetTheQueens of BRAND NEW RuPaul's Drag Race UK 💥 #DragRaceUK, coming soon to #iPlayer 👠 pic.twitter.com/Sthi3KwPvD — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 3, 2024

Actavia (Manchester)

How’s your stomach? The Welsh dancing queen of the Manchester scene, from the Haus of Lasair, Actavia is here to sashay into the Werk Room.

Actavia describes themself as a “bit of a chameleon” and promises a “villainess flare” to her runway looks – but adds: “I come alive on stage. If you were to come to an Actavia show, you would see a blend of camp, dancing, energy, and a bit of stupidity. My shows are high energy and you would definitely be out of breath just watching me.”

She's a small town queen here to DOMINATE 🐉



Catch @actavia_ on ALL NEW #DragRaceUK, coming soon to #iPlayer 👠 pic.twitter.com/tXof6P2PFf — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 3, 2024

Chanel O’Connor (Manchester)

Scottish drag royalty via Manchester, Chanel O’Connor will also be competing for RuPaul’s love and affection (and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame).

A very talented seamstress (who makes all her own clothes), Chanel is one to watch.

She “created the character of Chanel O’Conor as a way for me to ‘play pretend’ in a world I could never be in – being rich, being famous and being a natural ginger.

“I mixed my love for powerful women and fabulous fashions to create a baby version of Chanel O’Conor – someone who is pure luxury, Austrian royalty twice removed and sips champagne in her private submarine in Lake Como!”

This is what EXPENSIVE looks like! 💰



Catch @chaneloconor on ALL NEW #DragRaceUK, coming soon to #iPlayer 👠 pic.twitter.com/U6pq2midYi — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 3, 2024

Charra Tea (Manchester)

We’ve just had All Stars 9, but the Charra Tea will continue on season six of Drag Race UK with this Northern Irish Manchester resident.

“If you were to come to a Charra Tea show, expect to see a pop culture parrot. I love incorporating random niche quotes in my shows from all the UK pop culture legends – Gemma Collins, Kim Woodburn, Nadine Coyle – I love them all!”

Dita Garbo (London)

The first London queen of season six, Dita Garbo is here to make it clear – and at 48 years old, she’s sure to give these younger girls a lesson in drag.

“The nice thing about being older is that you come to the competition with a lot of wisdom. If the younger queens need it, I’ll give them some motherly love and advice, but if they annoy me, I’ll tell them!”

She adds: “I’ve got a ton of experience and knowledge that I can bring to the competition plus I would be the oldest winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK! So, watch out girls because here I come!”

Ready to kick! split! turn! shablam! into the werkroom 🤸‍♀️



Catch @DitaGarbo on ALL NEW #DragRaceUK, coming soon to #iPlayer 👠 pic.twitter.com/0rDryscK9q — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 3, 2024

Kiki Snatch (London)

“Thee Unapologetic Bad Bitch,” Kiki Snatch will be aiming to snatch the crown (sorry) of season six – and if her meet the queens is anything to go by, she’s got a good shot.

Kiki says: “I’m a bundle of joy and I love to party and so Kiki comes from me loving a ‘kiki’, which is drag lingo for having a good time. And Snatch of course can mean many things applicable to me – a snatched waist, a snatched face or snatching the Drag Race UK crown!”

Snatched waist, snatched face, Miss Snatch is all over the place! 💅



Catch @kikisnatch on ALL NEW #DragRaceUK, coming soon to #iPlayer 👠 pic.twitter.com/jdW1fz7w0f — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 3, 2024

Kyran Thrax (London)

Put your masks back on; it’s Kyran Thrax. The London queen is already contagious, with 20k Instagram followers, and an Instagram bio boasting appearances on ITV, BBC and Channel 4.

The Lady Gaga-inspired diva says that being a RuGirl feels “so correct” and adds: “I’m also inspired by art house horror films and of course, my mum! Also, the London drag scene is wild – when I first came here, I saw so many subcultures and avenues of drag that it gave me the creative freedom to create Kyran Thrax!

La Voix (London)

With the most Instagram followers of the cast – presumably due to placing fourth on the first season of Queen of the Universe – La Voix is the one to watch on Drag Race UK season six.

“I wanted to do Drag Race because drag has changed so much since I first started drag back in prehistoric times, twenty years ago. I thought Drag Race UK would be an amazing second chapter of my career and a personal challenge to immerse myself in the new world of drag. Also, I just love RuPaul!”

Lill (Manchester)

Lill (Living in Lavish Luxury), is a “Northern, crisp-loving glamourpuss,” ready to hit the Werk Room.

“It feels absolutely crazy to be here,” she says. “I’ve been doing drag for about ten years and I absolutely love it. Drag is the best. I feel like I’m finally here at the top of my game and looking absolutely correct.”

Proper Manneh lass is our Lill 💋



Catch @hrhlill on ALL NEW #DragRaceUK, coming soon to #iPlayer 👠 pic.twitter.com/5diFIf0jwR — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 3, 2024

Marmalade (Cardiff)

Paddington Bear’s favourite drag queen, Marmalade is the second Welsh queen to appear on Drag Race UK after Victoria Scone in season three.

A fun Marmalde fact? She’s never eaten the stuff.

“My original drag name was Marmite, mainly because I really liked Marmite. But one day, I accidentally said I was called Marmalade,” she said. “I realised it sounded much better so I stuck with it. Believe it or not, I’ve never actually had marmalade. I have no idea what it tastes like.”

The crown jewel of Cardiff drag 👑



Catch @thatsmarmalade on ALL NEW #DragRaceUK, coming soon to #iPlayer 👠 pic.twitter.com/WVyfxKuZoW — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 3, 2024

Rileasa Slaves (London)

Prize for the best drag name goes to London’s Rileasa Slaves – the drag daughter of Frieda. Primarily a Rihanna impression, Rileasa Slaves is ready to work, work, work, work, work.

“I deserve to take the crown because I’m bringing the island flavour, the sauce and a little something special to the competition that y’all have been missing out on,” Rileasa says of why should win the whole darn thing.

“The world is ready for Rileasa to be crowned the UK’s Next Drag Race Superstar. Let’s go.”

Let her land on your shores, baby! 🏝️



Catch @Rileasaslaves on ALL NEW #DragRaceUK, coming soon to #iPlayer 👠 pic.twitter.com/nxpetUbAfA — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 3, 2024

Saki Yew (Manchester)

RuPaul might have left Drag Race Down Under, but Saki Yew is bringing the down under to Drag Race UK. Though the showgirl was born in Oz, she now lives in Manchester (with half the cast).

Saki is looking forward to a girl group and a Rusical – and the other girls better watch out for pearls, as she adds: “I’m super competitive. I can play dirty if I want to, but let’s see how the girls play first! I’ve got my eyes on the crown, so the girls had better watch out…”

She's gonna suck it to 'em! 👅



Catch @saki_yew on ALL NEW #DragRaceUK, coming soon to #iPlayer 👠 pic.twitter.com/9UFMIisvwj — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) September 3, 2024

Zahirah Zapanta (Manchester)

A “Filipina island girl,” Zahirah Zapanta is bringing glamour and sex to Drag Race UK.

“The look is correct, the hair is laid, the performances are fabulous, but the personality is a chaotic mess,” she admits. “I’m so proud of my British Filipino roots and it has influenced my drag so much.”

Drag Race UK season six premieres later this month on BBC iPlayer.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.