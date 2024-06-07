Slaycation, a new six-part spinoff from Canada’s Drag Race, is set to feature a Scottish drag superstar, two US finalists, a trans icon and more after an initial trailer confirmed the reality show’s release period and cast.

“Coming this winter,” Slaycation is the first of its kind spinoff from the wider RuPaul’s Drag Race Ru-niverse, and is set to follow several iconic queens on a ski trip like no other.

The cast, revealed on June 6, is comprised of the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK‘s second season, Lawrence Chaney, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 and All Stars 8 finalist Kandy Muse, season 14 fan favourite and trans icon Kerri Colby and season 15 finalist Luxx Noir London.

Joining them from north of the border is BOA, who appeared on season one of Canada’s Drag Race, and Jada Shada Hudson, who placed as the runner up on season three.

When the trip finally makes it out of the group chat❄ Here is your first look at #Slaycation, coming to Crave this winter.



Where to watch:

🇨🇦: @CraveCanada

🌎: @wowpresentsplus pic.twitter.com/BXTl0wMtXm — Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) June 6, 2024

According to the show’s official synopsis, Slaycation follows “the cast of queens through fun activities, frivolity, drama, and fish-out-of-water escapades which culminate in a dragtastic performance for the local community.”

The teaser, available to view above, certainly promises a lot of (very) high camp antics. “Six international drag queens, seven days in a chalet in the snowy mountains,” the trailer promises, along with a mild serving of drama, some axe throwing, a massage, and of course, some powder-based shenanigans.

The trailer ends by promising that, “at the end of it all, a glorious finale, hot enough to melt coldest balls,” will be served.

Elsewhere in the ever-expanding Drag Race cinematic universe, eight returning queens are currently battling for the next post in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, in the charity-based All Stars 9.

Angeria Paris VanMicheals, Gottmik, Jorgeous, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Roxxxy Andrews, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo are currently five episodes into the season – with tensions skyrocketing.

Slaycation will be available to watch on Crave and WOW Presents Plus this winter.