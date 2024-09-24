Netflix has released a controversial but popular dramatisation of the Menendez brothers’ crimes and subsequent trial in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Now, fans have called for actor Cooper Koch to be awarded for his monologue in Monsters episode 5.

Warning: Mentions of child and sexual abuse.

In Monsters episode 5, Erik Menendez (Cooper Koch) gives a harrowing account to his lawyer Leslie Abramson (Ari Graynor) of the abuse he faced as a child. (Netflix)

The out-gay actor plays Erik Menendez in the Ryan Murphy-produced series, the younger of the two brothers. Nicholas Chavez plays his sibling Lyle.

After two trials, the pair were found guilty of murder in the first degree, and conspiracy to murder, for shooting their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty”, at their Beverley Hills mansion in 1989.

The brothers’ defence team tried in vain to have the charges reduced to manslaughter, owing to an alleged lifetime of sexual abuse at the hands of their father (played by Oscar-winning No Country For Old Men and Skyfall star Javier Bardem). The brothers were jailed for life, without the possibility of parole, in 1996.

In Monsters episode 5, “The Hurt Man”, Erik (Koch) gives a harrowing account to his lawyer Leslie Abramson (Ari Graynor) of the sexual, physical and emotional abuse and neglect he was allegedly subjected to during his childhood. It’s a haunting recount of the child abuse he allegedly experienced, with Erik having to re-live the traumatic details of the abuse he allegedly suffered at the hands of his father.

Viewers praised Koch for his performance, particularly in the monologue scene, with one writing on X (formerly Twitter) that his acting “is the greatest I have ever seen”. The social media user continued: “I literally had to pause and run to social media after watching Monsters episode 5. Like I’m actually in shock… Give this man an Emmy.”

Just watched episode 5 of #MonstersNetflix and…wow!



Cooper Koch and Ari Graynor with a 30-minute dialogue — single take, no-cuts — involving intense and uncomfortable subject matter. So well done. pic.twitter.com/zsOd0nt1vO — Gregory T. Angelo (@gregorytangelo) September 22, 2024

Episode 5 of monsters. The menendez murders.

One monologue. One shot. Breathtaking really. #MonstersTheLyleAndErikMenendezStory pic.twitter.com/62vWFwqMGH — @micheltieofficial 🇪🇺 🏳️‍🌈 🇺🇳🇳🇱 (@micheltie) September 23, 2024

Episode 5 of Monsters is so beautifully done. And his single tear when he says “that’s me.” WOW — 𝗥𝗶𝗻𝗻. 𝗠.𝗔. (@TeaBights) September 20, 2024

“Episode 5 #MonstersNetflix I don’t think I blinked. That monologue was incredible,” another social media user echoed. Meanwhile, a third wrote: “Just watched episode 5 of #MonstersNetflix and…wow!

“Cooper Koch and Ari Graynor with a 30-minute dialogue — single take, no-cuts — involving intense and uncomfortable subject matter. So well done.”

Erik Menendez responded to the series by saying that Murphy had shaped a “horrible narrative, through vile and appalling character portrayals”, with Kim Kardashian visiting the brothers in prison after the series first aired.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is available to stream on Netflix now.

If this story has affected you, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline confidentially for 24/7 support on 800 656 4673 or chat to a support worker online at online.rainn.org.