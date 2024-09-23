Following the release of the controversial, but popular, dramatisation of the Menendez brothers’ crime and subsequent trial in Netflix’s Monsters, Kim Kardashian has visited the real-life killers in prison.

Kardashian and the star of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Cooper Koch, went to the Richard J Donovan Correctional Facility, in San Diego, California, over the weekend.

According to TMZ, Kardashian visited along with her sister Khloe, mother Kris Jenner, and film producer Scott Budnick.

Kardashian is a notable advocate for criminal justice reform. She previously made a documentary that included footage of her visits to the District of Columbia Correctional Treatment Facility.

TMZ reported that she discussed prison reform with the brothers as well as other inmates.

Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents in 1989. (Getty)

The Menendez brothers were convicted of first-degree murder in 1996 and sentenced to life in prison, without the chance of parole, for shooting their parents in 1989. They have blamed their actions on years of abuse they claimed to have suffered at the hands of their father.

You may like to watch

Koch plays younger sibling Erik in the Ryan Murphy show, which has faced criticism since it first aired last week. Some viewers have claimed it glorifies true crime and have condemned the idea that the brothers had had an incestuous sexual relationship.

Erik responded to the series by saying Murphy had shaped a “horrible narrative, through vile and appalling character portrayals”. In a statement posted on X/Twitter by his wife Tammi, he attacked the show for featuring “lies and ruinous character portrayals”, especially of his brother.

“I can only believe they were done on purpose,” he said. “It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this, without bad intent.”

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is streaming on Netflix now.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.