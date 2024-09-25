Both men accused of supplying transgender Latina activist and Pose star Cecilia Gentili with the drugs that led to her death, have now pleaded guilty.

Gentili, who played Ms Orlando in the ground-breaking series, died at her home in New York in February after overdosing on fentanyl-laced heroin. Michael Kuilan and Antonio Venti were charged with distributing the drugs.

Court documents state that Gentili was found dead in her bedroom, having overdosed on a combination of controlled substances, including fentanyl, xylazine, cocaine and heroin.

The authorities say text messages, phone data and other evidence revealed Venti sold the fentanyl and heroin mixture to Gentili on 5 February and that Kuilan supplied him with the drugs.

Police found hundreds of bags of fentanyl as well as a handgun and ammunition in Kuilan’s apartment in Williamsburg, Virginia.

At a federal court in Brooklyn on Monday (23 September), 44-year-old Kuilan pleaded guilty to distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, and to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Venti, 52, pleaded guilty to the same drug charge in July.

Cecilia Gentili. (Getty Images)

The plea agreements required both men to agree that they caused Gentili’s death, authorities said. Venti is due to be sentenced next month and faces more than 17 years in prison, according to The New York Times. Kuilan, who will be sentenced in January, could be jailed for more 27 years.

Breon Peace, the United States attorney for the eastern district of New York, said: “The perpetrators of the tragic poisoning of Cecilia Gentili, a prominent leader of the New York transgender community, have now both admitted their guilt in selling the lethal drugs that have caused this heart-breaking death.

“These drugs, heroin and fentanyl, have caused so much pain throughout our community. I hope this case will bring a sense of closure to Gentili’s family and serve as a warning that this office will be relentless in holding fentanyl dealers accountable.”

Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) special agent Frank Tarentino said that while the guilty pleas “can’t undo the tragic loss” of Gentili, they sent a “message that we will do everything we can to make sure those responsible for drug-related deaths face the consequences for their actions, and the families of those who lost their lives receive justice”.

He went on to say: “The men and women of DEA New York division, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to target those responsible for poisoning our communities.”

When news of 52-year-old Gentili’s death broke, tributes poured in, with people describing the star as a “pillar of the community”.

In a statement, family and friends said: “Our beloved Cecilia Gentili passed away this morning to continue watching over us in spirit. Please be gentle with each other and love one another with ferocity.”

American writer and book editor Raquel Willis said: “Cecilia Gentili was a living legend, a titan, an unapologetic example of trans joy and power. Her spirit lives on in all whom she touched and all she built for us.”

Born in Argentina, Gentili moved to the US and became an advocate for the rights of trans people, immigrants and sex workers.

Her funeral was held at New York’s famous St Patrick’s Cathedral – the same place as presidential candidate Bobby Kennedy in 1968, hugely successful football coach Vince Lombardi in 1970 and police and firemen killed in the 9/11 terror attacks. It attracted the anger of the right-wing press and conservative groups, including CatholicVote which called the service “sick” and a “mockery of the Christian faith”, The Guardian reported.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York City also condemned the service, claiming that some mourners behaved “scandalously”.

