Trans activist’s cathedral funeral branded ‘sacrilegious’ by New York archdiocese

The New York archdiocese has denounced the funeral of transgender activist Cecilia Gentili as “sacrilegious.”

Gentili’s funeral took place at St Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City last week (15 February), complete with a performance from Pose star Billy Porter, after the author and actress tragically passed away earlier this month, aged 52.

Her death sparked overwhelming tributes from the LGBTQ+ community and activists, who described her as an “unapologetic” example of trans joy.

Footage from the funeral showed a huge crowd of LGBTQ+ supporters honouring Gentili’s legacy of activism through songs, chanting her name, and offering praise for the work she did.

However, the pastor of St Patrick’s Cathedral, Enrique Salvo, wrote an outraged letter on Saturday (17 February) condemning the funeral, which was attended by more than than 1000 mourners.

“The Cathedral only knew that family and friends were requesting a funeral Mass for a Catholic, and had no idea our welcome and prayer would be degraded in such a sacrilegious and deceptive way,” Salvo wrote.

“That it took place as Lent was beginning, the annual forty-day struggle with the forces of sin and darkness, is a potent reminder of how much we need the prayer, reparation, repentance, grace, and mercy to which this holy season invites us.”

St Patrick’s Cathedral held a ‘Mass of Reparation’ following the funeral at the direction of Cardinal Timothy Dolan.

“That such a scandal occurred at ‘America’s Parish Church’ makes it worse,” Salvo continued.

Conservative groups joined Salvo in condemning the funeral, with one group saying the performance by Porter was “unbelievable and sick.”

In a statement, Porter described Cecilia Gentili, who also appeared in Pose, as a leader among “an entire community of people who transformed my life forever.”

“Grief is singular, it’s individual. Please know that however you grieve is what’s right,” Porter said. “There’s no right or wrong way to grieve.

“But just make sure that you do, you allow yourself to do that, so that we can get to the other side of something that feels a bit like grace.”