Ellen DeGeneres has opened up on Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, admitting that she was “devastated” after being the subject of staff treatment controversies. She said: “It consumed me for a long time.”

The former talk show host returned to Netflix for a second and final stand-up show after allegations surrounding staff treatment came to light in 2020. Former employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show told BuzzFeed News of alleged racist comments and a “toxic” environment on set.

Several former and current staff members claimed that DeGeneres’ optimistic and happy personality was “bull****” that “only happens when the cameras are on”. There were also allegations of racism, bullying and harassment being rampant behind the scenes of the daytime talk show. The long-running talk show eventually ended in May 2022, almost two years after the BuzzFeed News report was published.

In the comedian’s new comedy feature Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, the former talk show host appeared to address the allegations. She said: “When you’re a public figure, you’re open to everyone’s interpretation.

“And I’m sure you’ve heard the saying that, ‘What other people think of me is none of my business.’ Because people will say all kinds of things and you have no control over that. But you know the truth and that’s all that matters,” she continued.

DeGeneres appeared to defend herself by saying that she’s “spent an entire lifetime trying to make people happy”. She explained: “I’ve cared far too much what other people think of me. So, the thought of anyone thinking that I’m mean was devastating to me, and it consumed me for a long time.”

The comedian continued: “After a lifetime of caring, I just can’t anymore. So I don’t. But if I’m being honest…And I have a choice of people remembering me as someone who was mean or someone who was beloved. Be-lov-ed? Beloved? Beloved. Someone who is beloved? I choose that.”

Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval is available to stream on Netflix now.