Professional dancer Ezra Sosa addressed Anna Delvey’s Dancing with the Stars interview, where she had a savage one-word response after being eliminated from the series.

That’s a wrap on Delvey’s DWTS experience! The convicted con artist, real name Anna Sorokin, was eliminated in the second week of this year’s competition series after being paired with the out gay dancer. The fake German heiress failed to capture the hearts (and votes!) of viewers with their performance of “Suddenly I See” by KT Tunstall this week.

After being cut from the series, Delvey was asked in her Dancing with the Stars exit interview what she would take away from the competition. The convicted fraudster bluntly responded, “Nothing!” – prompting a visible wince from Sosa.

Her dance partner has since spoken out about her brutal admission. Sosa shared the clip to his Instagram story on 25 September and captioned it: “I think she was referring to taking anything away ‘physically.'”

Sosa also said that his first time as a professional dancer on the series couldn’t have been “a more memorable experience”. He wrote via an Instagram post: “I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to my partner, Anna Delvey.

“Yes, she’s been controversial, but working with her gave me the chance to see a different side— one filled with her hard work, determination, and resilience,” he wrote.

Aside from thanking his “DWTS family” for the opportunity, he thanked Delvey “for dancing with me and for opening up. You allowed me to see a side of you that not many have, and I’m grateful for that. I truly hope that one day, America gets to meet that side of you too. They will love her just as much as I do.”

However, Delvey previously doubled down on her thoughts on the series, telling Good Morning America the same day that her favourite part of appearing on the series was actually “getting eliminated”.

She previously received backlash for appearing on DWTS, with her dance partner being forced to defend her from trolls via a TikTok video after she was found “crying in the bathroom”.

Netflix viewers might be familiar with the true-crime miniseries Inventing Anna featuring Julia Garner, based on Delvey’s real-life crimes.