JoJo Siwa might have had her most surprising crossover yet.

TikTokers have expressed shock following Siwa sharing a selfie with convicted con artist and current Dancing With the Stars contestant Anna Delvey. One comment read: “A collaboration we never knew we needed.”

Delvey has been paired with Siwa’s friend, Ezra Sosa, in the dancing competition, the US version of Strictly.

Siwa discussed her support for the pair while attending New York Fashion Week earlier this month. The “Karma” singer confirmed she will be voting for them.

Fake heiress Delvey, also known as Anna Sorokin, was the subject of Netflix series Inventing Anna, which dramatised her story. On 25 April 2019, a jury in Manhattan found her guilty of eight charges, including second-degree grand larceny, attempted grand larceny and theft of services.

The following month, she was sentenced to between four and 12 years in state prison, fined $24,000 (approximately £18,700 at the time) and ordered to pay restitution of approximately £199,000 (£155,500).

She was originally released on parole from the infamous Rikers Island in the Bronx in February 2021 but detained again for overstaying her visa.

She was released on bail in October 2022, and continues to be under house arrest. She is still wearing an ankle monitor while appearing on Dancing With the Stars.

Siwa, who recently threw shade on former members of Dance Moms, came out in 2021 and has gone on to perform at several Pride events.