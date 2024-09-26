Coldplay announce extra Wembley Stadium shows on UK tour

Coldplay have added extra Wembley Stadium dates on their 2025 UK tour following a huge demand for tickets.

The group will now play four more shows at Wembley Stadium on 3-4 and 7-8 September.

This brings their total to 10 nights at the iconic London venue next summer as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour.

They’re also set to play to nights at Hull’s Craven Park Stadium as part of their only European shows in 2025.

The extra nights were added after hundreds of thousands of fans attempted to secure tickets this morning (26 September) during an album presale.

Fans will now have more of a chance to secure tickets when they go on sale across the rest of week.

You can find out all the info you need on Coldplay tickets below, including on-sale times and dates including the newly announced shows.

When do Coldplay tickets for Wembley Stadium go on sale?

Presale tickets are now sold out for all previously announced shows, according to Ticketmaster.

While presale tickets will be released for 7-8 September at 2:30pm BST. This is available to those who pre-ordered the album and can be accessed via the link and code you were emailed ahead of the original presale.

Tickets for all shows (Wembley and Hull) will then be released in a general sale from 9am BST on 27 September via Ticketmaster / See Tickets.