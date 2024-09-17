Coldplay announce 2025 UK tour dates and ticket details

Coldplay have announced details of a headline UK tour for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The group have confirmed their only European shows for next year as part of the Music of the Spheres Tour.

Fans can get their hands on tickets in the general sale from 9am on 27 September via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

They’ll headline two nights at Hull’s Craven Park stadium on 18-19 August ahead of a residency at Wembley Stadium.

You may like to watch

The band have confirmed six nights at the iconic London venue on 22-23 August, 26-27 August and 30-31 August.

It’s part of their ongoing Music of the Spheres Tour, which began in 2022 and has sold more than nine million tickets worldwide.

The show has seen them perform hits including “Yellow”, “Viva la Vida”, “A Sky Full of Stars”, “Fix You” and many more.

They’ll also release their 10th studio album, Moon Music on 4 October ahead of the UK tour dates, which features “We Pray” and “Feels Like I’m Falling in Love”.

Ahead of Coldplay tickets going on sale, you can find out everything we know so far about their UK tour dates below.

How do I get Coldplay tickets?

They go on general sale at 9am on 27 September via Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Ticket prices are yet to be confirmed by the group or venues.

Is there a presale?

Fans who pre-order their album from the official store before 11:59pm BST on Tuesday, 24 September will receive access to a presale. If you’ve already pre-ordered the album then you’ll automatically receive access to the presale.

You will be emailed with a link to the ticket provider and an early access code from 5pm BST on Wednesday, 25 September.

Access to presale tickets will then open at 9am BST on Thursday, 26 September.

The group said: “Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis, to those with access codes and we expect demand to be very high.

For the Hull shows, a presale will take place on Thursday, 26 September at 6pm BST via Ticketmaster for local fans with HU, YO, DN or LN postcodes.

There’s currently no other presales confirmed for the tour, but we’ll update this if any more are announced.