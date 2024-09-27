‘Landmark’ LGBTQ+ care housing scheme approved in Manchester

Plans for a LGBTQ+ housing project in Manchester that sparked right-wing outrage when first proposed, have been given the go-ahead.

In January, Great Places Housing Group launched a public consultation on its proposals to create the UK’s first purpose-built and co-produced majority LGBTQ+ Extra Care housing scheme, in Whalley Range.

The proposals were met with a backlash from right-wing keyboard warriors and media outlets, but Manchester City Council announced on Thursday (26 September) that proposals for the site had been approved.

An artist’s impression of the LGBTQ+ Extra Care housing scheme. (Great Places Housing Group)

The development is planned on the site of the now-demolished private Spire Hospital, which has remained vacant since 2019. There will be 80 one and two-bedroom social rented apartments for people aged 55 and older, in a brick building of four or five storeys. The complex will include shared facilities, lounges, treatment rooms and landscaped gardens.

A neighbouring development of shared ownership homes, with 40 homes in a mix of one and two-bedroom flats, will also be included in a bid to address affordability challenges. Work will begin on the site later this year.

Research has shown that LGBTQ+ people living in social housing often hide their identities from neighbours and housing staff, such as engineers, out of fear of facing abuse and discrimination.

‘Landmark development’

The city council’s executive member for housing and development, Gavin White, said the project was a “landmark development in every sense”.

Veteran star of stage and screen Ian McKellen, the LGBT Foundation patron and committed supporter of the Pride in Ageing Programme, who visited the site earlier this year, said: “It’s wonderful to see Manchester leading the way yet again. Our community deserves to be able to age in a safe and welcoming environment where we are accepted for who we are, and Russell Road will do just that.

“Congratulations to everyone involved in the project and I look forward to following its progress and seeing the scheme open.”

‘A safe and affirming environment’

LGBT Foundation chief executive Paul Martin added: “Older LGBTQ+ people are currently at greater risk of discrimination, poor health outcomes and social isolation, and many do not have the support networks of family and friends. This scheme aims to address these challenges and create a safe and affirming environment where our community can age with pride.”

Last year, London’s first residential hub for LGBTQ+ older people was opened in Lambeth by Tonic Housing.

