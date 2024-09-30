Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance was left red-faced after being denied entry to a restaurant in Pennsylvania – Primanti Bros – where he was due to make a speech.

Instead, he was forced to initially address supporters in the parking lot of Primanti Bros Restaurant and Bar, in North Versailles.

According to The Independent, a restaurant worker told the media that no filming was allowed and they didn’t want a “campaign event”, despite the restaurant being full of supporters who were quick to cancel their food orders after learning Vance wasn’t welcome.

A spokesperson for Primanti Bros, a popular sandwich shop, took to social media to say that “without any advance notice, today’s campaign stop caused some momentary confusion for our staff”.

The statement added that senator Vance and his team were “welcomed into our restaurant shortly after” where he spoke to guests.

Prior to being welcomed into Primanti Bros, Vance said: “We paid for everyone’s food, we gave them a nice tip, and of course when I gave a nice tip I said ‘no taxes on tip’. Don’t hold it against [the restaurant worker], it’s a great local business, let’s keep supporting it.”

One person wrote on social media that Vance “has the worst advance team in modern election history”.

This man has the worst advance team in modern election history. — Brian Normoyle (@BrianNormoyle) September 28, 2024

Trump’s running mate, who seemingly opposes LGBTQ+ rights, and is notably anti-trans, has had a tough time on the election trail. Earlier this month, a clip shared on social media showed him accidentally misgender himself, causing further humiliation after being at the centre of unproven allegations that he engaged in sex with his couch.

Vance has also faced a backlash for labelling women who do not have kids “childless cat ladies”, been accused of hypocrisy when a picture of him in drag resurfaced, and courted further controversy by backing Trump’s false and racist claim that Haitian migrants were abducting and eating pet cats and dogs.

