Tim Walz has roasted Republican counterpart JD Vance by cracking a joke about that now-famous couch claim, during his first speech as Kamala Harris’ running mate.

Walz, who has been governor of Minnesota since 2019 and has a strong track record on LGBTQ+ rights, was named as Harris’s choice for vice-president on the Democrat ticket on Tuesday (6 August).

Addressing a crowd of supporters at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, in Philadelphia, that evening, Walz drew cheers and laughter when he referred to a viral claim that Vance had engaged in sex with a couch.

The claim, which was posted on X/Twitter by a now-deleted user, suggested there was a section in Vance’s 2016 memoir where he pleasured himself on the sofa.

The user wrote they “can’t say for sure but he might be the first VP [vice-president] pick to have admitted in a New York Times bestseller to f**king an inside-out latex glove shoved between two couch cushions (Vance, Hillbilly Elegy, pp. 179-181).”

The claim was quickly debunked, including in a since-redacted fact-check piece by the Associated Press, but that did not stop people running with it and even Harris’ campaign tweeted: “JD Vance does not couch his hatred for women.”

Walz told the crowd: “Like all regular people, I grew up with in the heartland, JD studied at Yale, had his career funded by Silicon Valley billionaires, then wrote a bestseller trashing that community. That’s not what Middle America is.

“I got to tell you, I can’t wait to debate the guy… that is, if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up.

“See what I did there?”

Like all regular people in America's heartland, JD Vance studied at Yale, had his career funded by Silicon Valley billionaires, and wrote a bestseller trashing that community.



Come on.



I can't wait to debate the guy—that is, if he's willing to get off the couch and show up. pic.twitter.com/4orv0v2xTZ — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 6, 2024

Telling her 12,000 supporters why she picked Walz, Harris said she had “set out to find a partner who can build this brighter future” and a “leader who can unite this nation and move us forward”.

She described the relatively unknown governor as a “patriot who believes, as I do, the extraordinary promise of America, a promise of freedom, opportunity and justice not just for some, but for all”.

In a nod to Walz’s track record on LGBTQ+ rights, Harris recounted how when he was a teacher and sports coach in the 90s – a time when the federal government banned same-sex marriage – he served as a faculty adviser for a high school gay-straight alliance group because he “knew the signal it would send to have a football coach get involved”.

