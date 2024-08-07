US

Tim Walz roasts JD Vance with couch joke during first speech as Harris’ running mate

Tim Walz and JD Vance side by side

Tim Walz roasted JD Vance during his first speech (Drew Hallowel/Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Tim Walz has roasted Republican counterpart JD Vance by cracking a joke about that now-famous couch claim, during his first speech as Kamala Harris’ running mate.

Walz, who has been governor of Minnesota since 2019 and has a strong track record on LGBTQ+ rights, was named as Harris’s choice for vice-president on the Democrat ticket on Tuesday (6 August).

Addressing a crowd of supporters at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, in Philadelphia, that evening, Walz drew cheers and laughter when he referred to a viral claim that Vance had engaged in sex with a couch.

The claim, which was posted on X/Twitter by a now-deleted user, suggested there was a section in Vance’s 2016 memoir where he pleasured himself on the sofa.

Tim Walz and Kamala Harris
Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Vice President Kamala Harris during a campaign event at the Liacouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty)

The user wrote they “can’t say for sure but he might be the first VP [vice-president] pick to have admitted in a New York Times bestseller to f**king an inside-out latex glove shoved between two couch cushions (Vance, Hillbilly Elegy, pp. 179-181).”

The claim was quickly debunked, including in a since-redacted fact-check piece by the Associated Press, but that did not stop people running with it and even Harris’ campaign tweeted: “JD Vance does not couch his hatred for women.”

You may like to watch

Walz told the crowd: “Like all regular people, I grew up with in the heartland, JD studied at Yale, had his career funded by Silicon Valley billionaires, then wrote a bestseller trashing that community. That’s not what Middle America is.

“I got to tell you, I can’t wait to debate the guy… that is, if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up.

“See what I did there?”

Telling her 12,000 supporters why she picked Walz, Harris said she had “set out to find a partner who can build this brighter future” and a “leader who can unite this nation and move us forward”.

She described the relatively unknown governor as a “patriot who believes, as I do, the extraordinary promise of America, a promise of freedom, opportunity and justice not just for some, but for all”.

In a nod to Walz’s track record on LGBTQ+ rights, Harris recounted how when he was a teacher and sports coach in the 90s – a time when the federal government banned same-sex marriage – he served as a faculty adviser for a high school gay-straight alliance group because he “knew the signal it would send to have a football coach get involved”.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

More:

Please login or register to comment on this story.

Register to save articles and more. It'll only take a minute and it's free.
JOIN US TODAY!