Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson just got married – she’s tied the knot with her partner Ramona Agruma, following a fairy-tale engagement at Disneyland.

Wilson married Agruma in Sardinia, Italy on Saturday (28 September), following the pair taking their first vacation as a public couple in Italy, sources told People.



Photos of the wedding have emerged online that show the loved-up couple sharing a kiss beneath a flower arch while wearing matching white dresses during the beautiful ceremony.

Rebel Wilson, who recently wed Ramona Agruma, shared a kiss during their private Italian wedding ceremony. The couple looked joyful in matching wedding dresses, holding hands and gazing into each other's eyes. pic.twitter.com/uC5GbdBm76 — Gossip In 60 Mins (@GossipIn60Mins) September 30, 2024

After sparking speculation that she was engaged to her girlfriend last year after sporting a ring, Wilson confirmed that they were engaged by sharing loved up photos on Instagram in February 2023.

In June 2022, Wilson, 42, was forced to publicly disclose her relationship with Agruma, 37, after Australian journalist Andrew Hornery announced his intention to run a story about the pair’s relationship. He has since apologised.

During an episode of the Life Uncut podcast, Wilson reflected on being forced to come out sooner than she’d hoped.

“There were a couple of hurried conversations that I would have liked to have just taken my time with,” she said, adding that she had dealt with the “Australian press being really mean… it was just another thing in that line of nasty things that they’ve done over the years”.

You may like to watch

Who is Ramona Agruma?

Ramona Agruma is a fashion designer and the founder of Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand, Lemon Vi Limon.

The entrepreneur founded the company in 2021. Its website states: “Whether you’re flying fancy, yacht hopping, or simply running errands around Beverly Hills, our apparel line will keep you confidently cosy.”

Ramona posts frequently on Instagram, sharing insights into her glamorous life, which includes promoting the clothing line and pictures of herself and Wilson enjoying holidays together.

In October, she posted pictures from Disneyland, captioned: “Back to the happiest place on Earth, Disneyland.”

The Los Angeles theme park was the site of the pair’s engagement, and Wilson was spotted wearing a ring shortly after the trip.

In 2013, Agruma founded luxury jewellery company DeLys Joaillerie. According to her Twitter bio she served as the firm’s creative director.

Alongside running her businesses, she is a brand ambassador for luxury jewellery company Bee Goddess, which hand crafts its items in Istanbul.

Having had success in her own clothing line, Agruma teamed up with her now-fiancée in November 2022 to release a loungewear brand called R&R Club.

Posting on Instagram she announced: “Rebel and I created some super-limited, comfy and pretty hoodies and sweats for this holiday season! Hurry up before it’s sold out!”

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma’s relationship timeline

Wilson and Agruma first publicly confirmed their relationship in June 2022, when the Bridesmaids star posted a photo of the two of them with the caption: “I thought I was searching for a Disney prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney princess.”

Wilson has said that before meeting Agruma she had never been in love.

The pair welcomed their first child, Royce Lillian, via surrogacy, in November 2022.

Wilson described their child as a “beautiful miracle”, adding that starting a family was “an amazing gift”.

However, in an episode of the Life Uncut podcast, Wilson revealed that Agruma’s family haven’t been so welcoming.

Ramona Agruma (L) and Rebel Wilson (R) got engaged at Disneyland. (Getty/Jeff Spicer)

“Ramona’s family hasn’t been as accepting. And so, in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public,” she said.

“With her, she’s not in the public eye, it’s much harder on her. It’s so sad to see what happened. Hopefully, people will change their attitude about things.”

Despite this, Agruma explained in an interview for The Morning Show that Royce Lillian has quickly become her biggest priority.

“When you think, ‘Aw, I wish I would go have a massage’, or something, instead you’re like, ‘no, I just want to spend time with her and be at home’,” she said.

She added that the birth has been “amazing” and “truly life-changing, but in a good way.”